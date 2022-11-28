Cloud IAM Market Size Expected to Reach $10.7 Billion with CAGR of 23.9% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cloud IAM Market Drivers Increasing usage of IoT and Smart Devices

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cloud IAM Market is estimated to surpass $10.7 billion market by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 23.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market will be driven by BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) which is adopted by different organisations and growing adoption of cloud services. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud IAM solutions in various industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, Travel and hospitality and other industries push the market growth. Cloud IAM solutions enable enterprises to securely manage and capture consumer profile and identity data. It also helps in controlling the consumer login experience, registration and this set to propel the market growth during forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Increasing number of cyber-attacks and centralized security and management will enhance the cloud identity management.

2. Growing popularity of BYOD (bring your own devices) in developing countries will catalyse the demand for IAM cloud.

3. Government regulations will propel the growth of cloud management in the forecast period.

4. Increasing demand for distributed software applications across industries will accelerate the growth of Cloud IAM.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Public Cloud Deployment mode held the major market share in 2020. The major market share of public cloud deployment is due to the low cost. Private Cloud based is set to grow at highest rate during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the high adoption in many firms.

2. BFSI, IT & Telecom, and retail will have the largest share in the Cloud IAM market in the forecast period. Banking, financial services, and insurance sector organisations are using cyber security solutions for detecting, monitoring, and countering cyber threats.

3. North America will dominate the Cloud IAM Market during the forecast period. This is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth due to the factors such as adoption of cloud by SMEs in the region and development in enterprise IT infrastructure.

4. Adding to this, the growing investments in the IT security is further contributing to the market growth rate. A huge sum of $114 Billion is invested by enterprises in information security products and services in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cloud IAM industry are -

1. IBM

2. Microsoft

3. Salesforce

4. SAP

5. Okta

