Ukraine Freedom Project announces participation in GivingTuesday

Food delivery to the front in eastern Ukraine by Ukraine Freedom Project Citizens of Eastern Ukraine picking up Ukrainian Freedom Project food packages

GivingTuesday, on November 29, 2022, is a global day of giving. Ukraine Freedom Project is a proud participant, to the benefit all Ukrainians in need.

Ukrainians have been suffering under Russian forces, completely dependent on aid. Large international orgs can get food & medical supplies to safe zones, UFP delivers to families in hot zones.” — Steven Moore

GivingTuesday, taking place November 29, is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year, on #GivingTuesday, millions of people across the globe (almost 60 countries) mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day and touches every person on the planet.

Russia continues to commit war crimes in #Ukraine including sexual assaults against women, kidnapping children, and torturing #Ukrainians of all stripes. With the harsh #winter months upon us, ongoing attacks by Russian forces on residential housing and critical infrastructure have severely impacted the civilian population’s ability to #survive cold winter temperatures, particularly among those living in damaged housing or who have fled due to conflict. #Humanitarian needs are expected to greatly increase as individuals and families across Ukraine endure tremendous winter hardship, threats from immediate #military attack, scarcity of food, water, and shelter, and interruptions to their ongoing medical treatments. In addition to basic foodstuffs, provision of winter-specific household items, thermal blankets, and warm clothing, as well as key heating appliances and fuel supplies to address the immediate and long-term needs of vulnerable households is urgently needed. Ukraine Freedom Project (UFP) is one of a relative handful of organizations that has the capacity to deliver food, medical supplies and lifesaving equipment to Ukrainians in areas near the front recently liberated from the Russians. UFP are hopeful participants in this year’s GivingTuesday.

“Many cities in the east and south of Ukraine have been suffering under Russian occupation since March. They have no money, and if they did, the Russians burned and looted all the stores. They are completely dependent on humanitarian aid. Large international organizations can get food and medical supplies to safe parts of Ukraine. The Ukraine Freedom Project delivers the food to families near the front and medical supplies to hospitals overwhelmed with war casualties. Our missions carry between five and twenty tons of food, and typically cost between $5,000 and $7,000 to deliver, depending on the size of the load and the location. UFP works with volunteer organizations on the ground to identify areas where food insecurity is the highest and hospitals are in greatest need of medical supplies. Whether it is food or medical supplies, we are the critical link between the larger organizations, warehoused supplies, and those individuals, families, and hospitals in need as the last few miles are too perilous for most other organizations to transit. Our historical work and friendships with the Ukrainian people make this possible, and our mission and capabilities unique.” Steven Moore, Founder, Ukrainian Freedom Project.

This year on GivingTuesday, please consider UFP in your contributions of time, talent, or treasure. Ways to help UFP help the people of Ukraine include following and tagging us on social media, sharing our stories and those of others assisting the Ukrainian people with friends and family, offering up prayers in religious services, contacting us about opportunities to partner with us as we help the free people of Ukraine this winter, and financial donations via our dedicated site here: https://fundrazr.com/ukrainefreedomproject?ref=ab_0B7RK8

Recently, UFP bought ten generators for use in Ukraine at $250 each. With additional funding, UFP could buy more generators and expand their food distribution capacity. Please take a few minutes and donate now. The UFP remains on the ground, committed to support the population in parts of the region where humanitarian needs are both persistent and massive. Every little bit helps.

About the Ukraine Freedom Project. The Ukraine Freedom Project (UFP) was born on day four of the war when founder Steven Moore landed in Bucharest. On day 5, Moore crossed the border into Ukraine and got an apartment in a small Ukrainian city which served as a safehouse and headquarters for relief logistics. In May, Moore based himself out of #Kyiv, where he lives today, and started focusing relief efforts on the eastern city of Kharkiv. Mr. Moore lived and worked in Ukraine in 2018-2019 and while there developed a sizable personal and professional network. Mr. Moore spent nearly two years as a civilian in Iraq beginning in 2003 giving him the experience for working in Ukraine. Mr. Moore has also worked in conflict areas such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and East Timor, and also Capitol Hill, where he was chief of staff to a member of Congress for seven years.

For more information, visit Ukraine Freedom Project at https://www.ukrainefreedomproject.org/ or download this footage from the UFP Video Newsroom to learn more: https://youtu.be/KcQ7NYmgKDM and follow us on Twitter @UKRAINEFREEDOM7 and Instagram at ukraine_freedom_project.

About GivingTuesday. GivingTuesday is a Movement that Unleashes the Power of Radical Generosity Around the World. GivingTuesday reimagines a world built upon shared humanity and generosity. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate #generosity year-round. Our global network collaborates year-round to inspire generosity around the world, with a common mission to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life. Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give. To learn more about GivingTuesday, please visit: www.givingtuesday.org

Thankful locals