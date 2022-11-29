HomeZada Selected as the Winner in Wells Fargo Innovation Challenge

HomeZada Main Dashboard Screenshot HomeZada Estimated Home Value and Equity Forecast HomeZada Home Remodel Budgets

Consumer Fintech Application Empowering People to Manage Their Home

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeZada was selected as the winner in the Wells Fargo Innovation Challenge among seven finalists that presented at a recent Wells Fargo Innovation Summit. HomeZada’s digital home management platform empowers consumers to manage, maintain, protect, and improve their largest financial asset. HomeZada addresses three of Wells Fargo’s Multi X Innovation focused categories that include Assets, Commerce and Care.

A home is most consumers’ largest financial asset and consumers spend approximately 35% of their income on a myriad of home expenses such as home maintenance and improvement products and services. In addition, residential property is a large wealth generator and approximately $68 trillion in generational wealth transfer is expected over the next 10 to 20 years. HomeZada makes it easy for homeowners to view all the financial aspects of their home in one platform.

“We are very appreciative for being selected the winner in the Wells Fargo Innovation Challenge,” stated John Bodrozic, co-founder of HomeZada. “HomeZada is applicable for every generation of homeowner from Millennials and GenZ who expect innovative apps to help them manage their home to Boomers and GenX who are looking at aging in place, estate planning, and wealth management regarding their homes.”

“Wells Fargo is looking for solutions that delight consumers and can reimagine a new financial services relationship,” said Madhu Narasimhan, EVP and Head of Innovation, Wells Fargo. “HomeZada presented their platform that enables deeper relationships with consumers throughout their continuous journey of homeownership while connecting our lending, payments and wealth management businesses in engaging ways.”

Over multiple weeks leading up to the finale of the innovation challenge, HomeZada and Wells Fargo mutually shared their visions for an interconnected financial world. This led to a great proof of concept that was presented to the judges. HomeZada looks forward to taking its platform to the next level.



About HomeZada

HomeZada is a Digital Home Management platform that empowers consumers to manage their largest financial asset, their home. The online and mobile solution combines apps, content, and data to help homeowner’s mange a home inventory, a home maintenance schedule, home improvement projects and home finances. A Professional version helps companies in insurance, mortgage, real estate, home building, and home services the ability to create digital home information for their clients to increase renewals and referrals.



