Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening, Slumber Party Kata, Phuket, Thailand, the next iconic Slumber Party Hostel.

Kata enjoys a beautiful sandy bay with an incredible blue sea and an iconic island standing in the middle of the ocean, making excellent sunset shots. Kata is also one of Thailand’s premier surfing destinations. The area features gentle beach breaks great for beginners, as well as reef breaks for more experienced surfers. Slumber Party Kata is located directly along Kata Beach.

Slumber Party Kata has 87 beds including shared accommodation and private rooms, barception party area, pool party area, the Hangover Café, and Koho Surf School Koho Surf School offers lessons for beginners to advanced surfers. So if you are looking for good people, epic surfing, good vibes, a real social experience, and super fun time, you need to come to Slumber Party Kata,, Thailand.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travellers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socialising, pub crawls, and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism, and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle shared accommodation for young people.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards. Collective has more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, and India.

