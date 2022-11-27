Home, a safe haven for our children

Managing Director of Malaita Christian Care Centre Sister Doreen

The Managing Director of the Malaita Christian Care Centre Sister Doreen Awaiasi calls on biological parents as a sign of respect to their own blood child.

In an interview during a courtesy visit to the Malaita Christian Care Centre recently Sister Doreen said home is supposed to be a safe haven for our children, however, things are turning differently as children are experiencing sexual abuse from their own biological father within their own home.

As a result, it seems that, home no longer is a safe haven for children and they end up at Malaita Christian Care Centre looking for a safe and secure environment.

“Malaita Christian Care Centre motto is “BREAK THE SILENCE OF CULTURE”. It means, do report sexually abuse against teenagers to the police, to break the silence because Malaita Christian Care Centre is standing in solidarity with the children who are sexually abused at home,” Doreen said.

She is appealing to the National Government through the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs (MWYCFA) to support Malaita Christian Care Centre.

She is calling out to church leaders to rise up and support Malaita Christian Care Centre and see the importance of child protection. We are leaving in the sick world and we cannot turn the blind eye, and we must reach out with compassion.

Outgoing Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi thanked Sister Doreen and her staff for being faithful, loyal and supportive to care for young girls and women who are sexually abused and going through domestic violence at their home.

As we begin this year’s 16 days of activism to end violence against women and girls, let us continue to keep our homes a safe haven for our children.

-CSSI Press