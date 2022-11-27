CSSI hold PPPRC workshop with MPG and Stakeholders

On Tuesday 22nd November, the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) held a workshop with Malaita Provincial Government (MPG) Premier Daniel Suidani, Provincial Assembly Staff and key stakeholders, at the Malaita Provincial Assembly Chamber, Auki, Malaita Province.

The workshop is primarily focused on the establishment of the Provincial Peacebuilding, Prevention, and Rehabilitation Council (PPPRC). This is followed straight after the establishment of the National Peacebuilding, Prevention, and Rehabilitation Advisory Board in May 2022.

The main purpose of PPPRC is to provide professional, technical and ethical advice to instigate social, cultural and healthy safety and security issues at provincial, ward and village levels across Solomon Islands.

Formation of the Council at the Provincial level, shall integrate inter-governmental act, ordinance, policy management and implementation strategic plans at the provincial and rural communities. The involvement of the judiciary sector has been highlighted as well.

Honourable Premier Suidani in his opening remarks said Malaita Provincial Government is always willing to embark on issues and functions that have ties with the people of Malaita.

Given the higher number of inmates by Malaita, he sincerely thanked the outgoing Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi to liaise with the Malaita Provincial Government to discuss issues that affect his people and province as a whole.

During the discussion, Sister Doreen of the Malaita Christian Care Centre said she is one of the person dealing with perpetrators and logging issues. This is currently affecting our young girls and women and is one of the major problems in our country today.

“Just imagine a 13 year old girl married to a 55 years old foreigner and also a 14 year old girl was forced by her father to marry a foreigner, so how can we stop that,” she adds.

The approach we are embarking on is the amalgamation of peacebuilding, crime prevention, and rehabilitation of inmates and offenders back in our communities.

Premier Suidani raised his concerns over the way out and creating the way forward as emerging logging issues are affecting our young women and girls across our society. There is a high tendency since logging companies coming in our provinces, consists of foreign male workers without their spouses.

“Around this nation there are men who enter without their wives, so for the safety and prevention of our young girls and women, we should address our immigration law to protect our future generation,” Suidani adds.

Meanwhile outgoing Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi acknowledged and thanked the presence of the Honourable Premier and MPG Executive, Stakeholders, CSSI and RSIPF staff for their support during the PPPRC workshop.

PPPRC is a collaboration of the CSSI, RSIPF and MTGPEA and is immensely supported by the MPG Honourable Premier and stakeholders alike.

-CSSI Press