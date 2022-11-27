CheeseButta® Joins Forces with Celebrity Chef Jonathan Scinto as Season Sponsor of “AT Home with Chef Jonathan”. Roasted Garlic CheeseButta Mac & Cheese Jonathan Scinto is a Food Artist, TV Host, Content Creator from St. James, N.Y.

CheeseButta is a proud sponsor of Chef Jonathan’s NEW tv show “AT Home with Chef Jonathan”, being distributed in 2023 by Discovered TV.

Our cheese melt is the perfect balance between cheese and butter and is ready to add a delicious twist to all your classic recipes.” — Michael Paul

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CheeseButta® Joins Forces with Celebrity Chef Jonathan Scinto as Season Sponsor of “AT Home with Chef Jonathan”.

CheeseButta is a proud sponsor of Chef Jonathan’s NEW tv show “AT Home with Chef Jonathan”, being distributed in 2023 by Discovered TV.

CheeseButta®, has been a favorite for 50 years and now we are shipping nationwide for the holidays. We are expanding our reach next year as we will be a featured sponsor on Chef Jonathan’s new TV show. Viewers from around the world will have a chance to see and hear about our fresh new product, CheeseButta®.

Chef Jonathan Scinto has been featured on Family Kitchen Revival, Food Network, Chopped, Master Chef 6, Iron Chef Showdown: Autumn Bounty Battle hosted by Alton Brown, Forbes, Good Housekeeping, and HuffPost to name a few.

Jonathan Scinto is a Food Artist, TV Host, Content Creator from St. James, N.Y. He’s influenced by Emeril Lagasse, Gordon Ramsay and Iron Chef Showdown Japan. His mother Alison allowed him as a toddler to experiment in the kitchen making crazy concoctions and even practicing his knife technique on his parent’s new vinyl chairs. He invented the cooking style "Itasian", which has been feature on the Food Network and several other national media outlets. Itasian is a fusion of Italian and Asian flavors with a comfort food approach

Jonathan is always evolving and can be found in a variety of media outlets. Whether on TV, running JS Entertainment, giving live interactive demos, creating content for numerous brands or his virtual cooking classes, his presence is always felt.

His magnetic vibe and larger than life personality lights up every room he walks into. It's not just all about his Spiked UP Hair, With Italian and Asian influences he brings you on a culinary journey through comfort food. As a partner with your brand, he will give you a credible industry voice with a trusted celebrity presence to deliver as well as deliver on your ideas and objectives.

CheeseButta is a classic family recipe that dates back over fifty years. It blends four flavorful cheeses together with aromatically seasoned butter to create a gourmet, one-of-a-kind melting spread. Originally created by Chef Henry Paul, the recipe was passed down to his son Michael Paul, who is now on a mission to share it with the world.

Today, CheeseButta has grown an eager new fanbase of home chefs, foodies, recipe-creators and high-end snackers. The products are ordered and shipped all across the country, turning everyday dishes into gourmet creations. CheeseButta’s vision is to help their customers create family traditions and memories of special occasions with CheeseButta’s bold flavors.

“For 50 years my father’s CheeseButta recipe was a customer favorite at our family’s restaurant in Longview,” said Michael Paul, founder and CEO of CheeseButta. “Today, people everywhere are enjoying our delicious and unique gourmet products.

Insanely Tastuy Gourmet Cheese Products: CheeseButta™ blends together four flavorful cheeses with aromatically seasoned butter to create a gourmet, one-of-a-kind melting spread.

Our cheese melt is the perfect balance between cheese and butter and is ready to add a delicious twist to all your classic recipes.

CheeseButta® is constantly growing it’s brand with new tasty innovations, such as their new Cheese Bombs, a blend of 5 cheese’s hand crafted with natural ingredients for the ultimate cheese-bite. Also be sure to check out our new Gourmet Seasoning line at www.cheesebutta.com

For more information, contact: Michael Paul, michael@cheesebutta.com, 360.363.0216

Cherry Bomb Pepper Cheese Bomb Stuffed Cherry Bomb | CheeseButta®