Lemma appoints Reuben Lee as Director of Sales & Partnerships for Malaysia

The current appointment is part of the company’s Southeast Asia expansion plan

MALAYSIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lemma, the fastest growing independent SSP for DOOH, has announced the appointment of Reuben Lee as Director of Sales and Partnerships for its Malaysia office.

As the demand for the company’s Programmatic DOOH solutions increases in Southeast Asia Lemma has been investing in strategic expansion in four key markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Earlier this year, the company had hired Swapnil Sambhus as the Country Head for Indonesia.
In his new role, Reuben will be responsible for driving growth and strengthening partnerships with stakeholders including - advertisers, agencies and DOOH screen owners. Until now Lemma has been working with 30+ clients and vendors in Malaysia from its India office.

Reporting into Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO as well Mayuresh Padhke, Co-Founder, Reuben will use his extensive regional experience in expanding the digital OOH ecosystem in Malaysia as well as strengthening Lemma’s client base in this region.Reuben joins Lemma from OMD Malaysia where he was the Group Business & Growth Director, responsible for client retention and new business development.

On the appointment, Mayuresh Padhke, Co-Founder, Lemma, said: “Rueben Lee brings impressive regional experience to the team and has successfully supported many brands with their digital media needs. Undoubtedly, he would be a key contributor in driving business for us, as we continue to expand across the Southeast Asia region, with a sharp focus on Malaysia.”

On joining Lemma, Reuben Lee said: ”I am really excited to be joining Lemma, which not only has a compelling digital OOH offering but also witnessing a strong momentum in the region. I am looking forward to working with Lemma’s leadership team to drive digital transformation in the OOH space in Malaysia and beyond.”

About Lemma
Lemma is the fastest-growing end-to-end programmatic DOOH platform, envisioning the transformation of DOOH into the mainstream digital ecosystem by establishing direct connections with leading global Demand Side Platforms. Lemma has enabled multi-channel buyers and suppliers to connect and transact in DOOH without having to modify their platforms or do a custom integration. This is a massive leap forward for the OOH industry, as it increases both access to supply and demand from a wider array of programmatic buyers and sellers around the globe including APAC, AMERICAS & EMEA

