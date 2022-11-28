The Dilemma Facing American Broadcasters

How local TV stations in United States can use the new Next Gen TV standard to respond to the ongoing decline in linear viewing and the rise of streaming?

ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US has been developing a new version of its digital television standard called ATSC 3.0 (also known as Next Gen TV) since 2017. Capable of 4K and HDR image resolutions, as well as advanced immersive audio capabilities, among other features, ATSC 3.0 is the first major revision of the standard for sending and receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since the introduction of ATSC. 1.0 in 1996.

ATSC 3.0 fits perfectly into the video consumption habits of the new generations, in which OTA television is often part of a solution based on multiple connected devices. Next Gen TV standard enables bi-directional interactivity and multi-screen applications, promising to revolutionize the broadcast industry, working both over-the-air and digitally in conjunction with internet connections. The new standard is currently live in over 60 cities with several more ready to go live.

New capabilities and revenue-generating opportunities

ATSC 3.0 platform supports new capabilities and revenue-generating opportunities that can be incorporated into TV station’s strategic plans, and business models consistent with mission goals and objectives, and local market needs and opportunities. Next Gen TV permits local TV stations to become extremely agile, capable, and adaptive to different use cases and business models. There may not be an obvious path to success in every market, but there is plenty of opportunity. Some broadcasters may decide to begin by leasing out to other entities significant portions of their new transmission capabilities with ATSC 3.0 to generate revenue before building up their more costly local production capabilities.

Since programming can be targeted to specific audience segments based on their profiles, new options will likely arise for TV station through a transition to ATSC 3.0. For example, station members could be authenticated for access to a TV service and receive innovative target advertising enabled by ATSC 3.0 technology. Viewers could be greeted with personalized recommendations, menus, and choices based on their individual profiles, viewing history, expressed interest areas, and location based on geofencing.

While Next Gen TV inherently is a broadcast platform, it will also incorporate Internet Protocols, so it can seamlessly interoperate with other IP platforms and devices to provide access not only to TV sets but also a full range of content, services, and data-driven capabilities to other devices, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, mobile devices, and network gateways.

As an IP-based platform, NextGen TV allows for addressable advertising like Google and Facebook, meaning advertisers can be more precise with targeting while also allowing pay-for-performance billing based on the number of impressions delivered.

Local TV stations with declining revenues have seen growth in free, ad-supported TV (FAST) services, such as Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus and Tubi. These free, ad-supported digital streaming platforms and services allow local TV broadcasters to change up their traditional business model and expand offerings beyond traditional live, linear broadcast. There is much more revenue potential for free streaming compared to subscription options and video-on-demand.

Using Next Gen TV to provide addressable advertising

The advanced targeting capabilities of ATSC 3.0 services give broadcasters the ability to offer advertisers precise audience targeting with the addressability of digital. The Next TV Gen platform provide consumers with a content delivery channel that offers the addressable advertising, a capability many broadcasters and advertisers have been yearning for decades.

