Local Basketball Legend Comes Home to Unite Baltimore’s African-American and Jewish Communities
Tamir Goodman, known as the “Jewish Jordan” Returns to Baltimore to Host Unity Basketball Clinic with Former Professional Athletes
I am a big believer that we can use sports, and in particular basketball, to unite people of different faiths and beliefs.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamir Goodman, a Baltimore basketball legend, announced that he will be hosting the Unity Basketball Clinic in his hometown on Sunday, December 4th at the Park Heights Jewish Community Center. The Unity Basketball Clinic will bring together members of Baltimore’s African-American and Jewish communities. Four local high schools will be participating. In addition to Tamir, local professional athletes will help run the clinic, provide inspirational messages, and sign autographs.
— Tamir Goodman
In discussing why he is hosting this Unity Basketball Clinic, Tamir said, “I am deeply concerned about the rise in both racism and antisemitism in America and around the world. I graduated from a predominantly African-American High School where I was warmly welcomed as an observant, and Orthodox Jew. While playing basketball, my teammates and I loved and supported each other regardless of faith or color of our skin. I am a big believer that we can use sports, and in particular basketball, to unite people of different faiths and beliefs.” Tamir, attended Takoma Academy a Seventh-day Adventist high school, which is predominantly African-American, was recruited by the University of Maryland and played at Towson University. At Towson, Tamir roomed with a Muslim basketball player named Mohamed Fofana who is a dear friend to this day and will be assisting at the camp along with Coach Harold Katz of Yeshivat Mekor Chaim who has been coaching and mentoring basketball players in Baltimore for over 40 years.
Tamir added, “now that we are able to host in-person events again, it is extremely important for me to pay forward my blessed upbringing by uniting African-Americans and Jewish youth from my hometown. Hate is something that is taught but so is love and compassion. I am committed to doing everything I can to bring together these communities who unfortunately, experience intolerance and hate. We are stronger together.”
Tamir Goodman, dubbed “The Jewish Jordan” by the media, captivated the public’s attention with the intriguing combination of devout faith and basketball prowess on the court. Tamir was a top-ranked high school recruit and went on to make history as the first Jewish athlete to play D-I college and professional basketball while wearing a yarmulke on the court, and without playing on the Jewish Sabbath. The media was there to document every twist and turn of Tamir’s career with feature reports in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Sports Illustrated, and on ESPN, CNN, and Fox, among many others. Tamir has successfully brought three products to market including the Aviv Antimicrobial and Moisture Wicking Basketball Net and he currently provides marketing, branding and product consulting services to leading sports-tech companies.
The camp is being powered by Fabric, a Los Angeles based technology company focused on the geospatial web. Fabric is on a mission to create a world where everyone belongs and focuses on sports because it’s the number one industry that brings people together in real life. In addition, the Unity Basketball Clinic is supported by Project Max. Project Max is a joint initiative of Maccabi World Union and Sighteer, which seeks to use sports to combat racism, antisemitism, and intolerance. Project Max aims to build a movement whose goal is to fight racism, antisemitism, and intolerance through sports with advanced technology and the support of professional athletes. Project Max believes sports builds bridges among people and is the perfect vehicle to spread the values of inclusion and diversity.
Eric Rubin, Executive Director of Project Max said, “I can think of no one more qualified to lead the Unity Basketball Clinic than Tamir. Tamir has a tremendous heart and lives his life constantly trying to make the world a better, and more unified, place. For Tamir, this is his life’s passion and mission. The African-American and Jewish communities could not ask for a better role model and advocate for mutual respect.” He added, “some people talk about the need to repair the world, Tikkun Olam, and making the world a better place. Tamir just does it. We are blessed that Tamir is a leader in the fight against racism, antisemitism, and intolerance.”
Several local businesses have offered their generous support by sponsoring the Unity Basketball Clinic. They include: Yeshivat Mekor Chaim, Aviv, Maxi, DMAC Securities, Tour De Court, The Associated, Platinum Law Group, LLC, JCC Baltimore, and Orshan Legal Group LLC.
Tamir Goodman
Aviv Sports
Tamir@TamirGoodman.com