New Partnership Minerva's Virtual Academy and Tennis Esports
Minerva's Virtual Academy becomes "Online school partner of Tennis Esports"VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennis Esports is delighted to announce the partnership agreement with Minerva’s Virtual Academy as their ‘Official Online School Partner’.
Minerva’s Virtual Academy specialises in educating young athletes and already supports a series of talented tennis youngsters by providing increased flexibility to their learning, so these don't have to sacrifice education as a consequence of their sport. With Tennis Esports, MVA now offers flexible virtual learning that can be accessed at any time from anywhere and allows students to join a thriving virtual school community with pupils and young athletes from over 28 different countries.
Minerva’s Virtual Academy is also the official online school partner of Tennis Europe, the largest regional association of the International Tennis Federation. Minerva's Virtual Academy often attends Tennis Europe events, talking to young tennis stars of the future about their school whilst they enjoy themselves through interactive VR gaming. As an official partner, Minerva's Virtual Academy will now solely use Tennis Esports at the events they attend.
Hugo Davison, Head of Digital at Minerva’s Virtual Academy, said – ‘Outside of core education, we’re constantly improve the ways in which our pupils can engage and have fun with each other across virtual space, and with Tennis Esports the potential was clear from the start. It’s the best VR tennis simulator game we’ve seen and we’re delighted to be utilizing it at all our tennis events to promote our award-winning online school.’
Tennis Esports is a virtual sports application developed by the Vienna-based startup VR Motion Learning.
“Tennis Esports” was showcased at the US Open 2022 in Flushing Meadows and on ABC News, ESPN, ESTV or other networks. Tennis Esports provides an interactive tennis experience. It can be played virtually anywhere with a Meta Quest 2 headset and the Tennis Esports app.
Users may train different exercises with a virtual ball machine, try to hit a high score in an Arcade game, match their friends online or even play against themselves. Currently, hundreds of tennis players from around the world meet on Tennis Esports virtual reality courts and compete for the Tennis Esports Cup 2022 - a world premiere virtual format.
