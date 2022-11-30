Military Warrior Support Foundation Supports our Nation's Combat-Wounded Veterans and Gold Star Spouses
SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Warriors Support Foundation does so much for our nation’s combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families. Military Warriors Support Foundation's Vehicles 4 Heroes program is a great way to support our nation's combat-wounded veterans. When a vehicle is donated, the proceeds directly benefit the lives of combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families. This program is available nationwide.
The tax-deductible, donated vehicles are sold at auction; the money raised goes directly to support Military Warriors Support Foundation programs. Below is an overview of how Military Warriors Support Foundation aids our nation’s Heroes.
Homes4Wounded Heroes & Homes4GoldStars:
Through Homes4WoundedHeroes & Homes4GoldStars, MWSF awards mortgage-free homes to combat-wounded heroes and unmarried Gold Star spouses of veterans killed in action or during combat training. Thus far, MWSF has awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states.
Transportation4Heroes:
Through their Transportation4Heroes program, MWSF awards payment-free vehicles to combat wounded heroes and Gold Star spouses. Thus far, MWSF has awarded over 140 vehicles.
In addition to the home or vehicle, recipients receive 1-3 years of financial and family mentoring. Through this structured program, families learn about monthly budgeting, spending control and the creation of savings. While in their programs, MWSF families have collectively paid off over $26.6 million in personal debt.
Skills4Life:
Skills4Life provides recreational outings and peer-to-peer mentorship through hunting, fishing, and golfing adventures.
Leadership4Life:
The Leadership4Life program provides a one-year program to help veterans transition the skills they acquired in the military into leadership skills for the civilian workforce.
Hope4Heroes:
The Hope4Heroes program supports veteran-owned businesses through financial mentorship and situational needs.
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret) in 2007. With 15 years of service, its mission is to provide programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Its programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development.
For more information on Military Warriors Support Foundation and all its programs, please visit
MilitaryWarriors.org.
Stacey McCaleb
Stacey McCaleb
Source Outdoor Group
