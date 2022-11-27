Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun/Knife) Offense: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun/Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:27 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot and stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/w5oDZvmPPp0

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia