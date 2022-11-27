Submit Release
News Search

There were 264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,172 in the last 365 days.

Ministers’ joint statement on status of negotiations with Blueberry River First Nations

CANADA, November 27 - Josie Osborne, Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship; Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation; and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, have issued the following statement about the status of negotiations with Blueberry River First Nations:

“We continue to engage in respectful negotiations with Blueberry River First Nations in response to the BC Supreme Court’s direction in June 2021 to find a new approach to natural resource development that protects the Nations’ treaty rights and addresses cumulative impacts.

“Our negotiating teams have been working incredibly hard to develop solutions that address healing and restoration on the land and provide predictability for industry, while including Blueberry River First Nations in how natural resources are planned and authorized in their territory.

“From the start, our joint focus has been on ensuring we arrive at an agreement that protects Blueberry River First Nations' Treaty 8 rights and that provides for a sustainable economy with good jobs and opportunity for people in northeastern B.C.

“We wish to affirm that we are very close to an agreement and are discussing final issues. As such, we have initiated early engagement with select industry groups and other Treaty 8 Nations on a proposed agreement to hear their feedback and consider adjustments.

“Our commitment is to share more with British Columbians as soon as possible.”

You just read:

Ministers’ joint statement on status of negotiations with Blueberry River First Nations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.