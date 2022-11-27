Ministers’ joint statement on status of negotiations with Blueberry River First Nations

CANADA, November 27 - Josie Osborne, Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship; Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation; and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, have issued the following statement about the status of negotiations with Blueberry River First Nations:

“We continue to engage in respectful negotiations with Blueberry River First Nations in response to the BC Supreme Court’s direction in June 2021 to find a new approach to natural resource development that protects the Nations’ treaty rights and addresses cumulative impacts.

“Our negotiating teams have been working incredibly hard to develop solutions that address healing and restoration on the land and provide predictability for industry, while including Blueberry River First Nations in how natural resources are planned and authorized in their territory.

“From the start, our joint focus has been on ensuring we arrive at an agreement that protects Blueberry River First Nations' Treaty 8 rights and that provides for a sustainable economy with good jobs and opportunity for people in northeastern B.C.

“We wish to affirm that we are very close to an agreement and are discussing final issues. As such, we have initiated early engagement with select industry groups and other Treaty 8 Nations on a proposed agreement to hear their feedback and consider adjustments.

“Our commitment is to share more with British Columbians as soon as possible.”