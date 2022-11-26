Submit Release
Teamsters Local Union 987 Members Accept Loblaw Offer

Teamsters Local Union 987 members faced layoffs due to a planned company lockout

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Teamsters Local Union 987 (Teamsters 987) members have accepted an offer from Loblaw Companies (Loblaw) hours before being locked out of their Calgary Freeport Facility on November 25. In total 534 Teamsters members had been laid off in the affected Loblaw distribution centre as the employer prepared for a lockout.

Sixty-six per cent of voting members accepted the company's final offer.

The previous agreement expired on June 6, 2022.

About Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta:

Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta is a family of more than 5,000 workers strong from over 13 industries and 40 collective agreements. They protect and empower members through powerful advocacy with employers, superior legal backing and assistance with many other areas that contribute to a greater quality of life. Teamsters 987 has been creating fair workplaces across Alberta since 1942. Visit Teamsters987.com for more information.

