Recapture of inmate from Buffalo Sage Wellness House

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - At approximately 5:15 p.m. on November 25, 2022, inmate Crystal Sowan was apprehended by the Edmonton Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Buffalo Sage Wellness House, a Section 81 Healing Lodge, since July 28, 2022.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

