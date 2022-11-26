DESERT HOT SPRINGS SPAS AND ART FOUNDATION HOST TOY DRIVE FOR LOCAL FAMILIES IN NEED
Inaugural event to collect toys and clothing for area children.DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracle Springs Resort & Spa, Desert Hot Springs Spa Hotel in alliance with Art Foundation of Desert Hot Springs, will be hosting a Toy Drive - toy collection and fundraiser, December 4th -20, 2022, at Miracle Springs Resort & Spa, located at 10625 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240.
“We know some families are having a tough time and the need for Christmas assistance is even greater in our community this year,” said owner Michael Bickford. “We are honored to have our spa hotels and the community partnering with us to ensure we will spread Christmas joy to area children.”
Businesses and individuals are asked to bring donations of new unwrapped toys, clothing, bedding, coats. Toys and other items can be dropped off at the front desk of either hotel. Supporters can also make a monetary donation by visiting https://DHSSantaCrawl.eventbrite.com.
Holiday events supporting local families begins December 4th with Santa Crawl, Toy Drive & Karaoke. Local recipient families of the Toy Drive will be chosen by the counselors of several area schools, and dispersed at a holiday party for the families on December, 21st.
There will be indoor holiday displays, complete with beautiful art, Christmas lighting and more. Lots of photo opportunities and family fun!
CONTACTS: Jennifer Shannon - jennifer.shannon@dhsspa.com Questions? 760-333-9600
Meetings/Events/Catering: Krystal Bradley - events@miraclesprings.com 760-851-9472
