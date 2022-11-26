Metro Motor Returns as National Bell Festival Presenting Sponsor

Metro Motor Announces Sponsorship of the National Bell Festival

Sponsorship enables citywide programming and investment in historical bell restoration projects.

When we need it and, most especially, when the community needs something good to celebrate, Metro Motor makes it happen.” — Paul Ashe, Director, National Bell Festival

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reconfirming an investment in and commitment to the Washington, D.C. community, the local auto repair company Metro Motor has announced it is renewing sponsorship of the National Bell Festival, making possible a day-long festival of free community events and experiences on New Year’s Day.

The sponsorship enables the festival to produce world-class programming in Washington, D.C. and beyond, while kick-starting additional bell and bell tower restoration projects in the area. This New Year, events include a 160th anniversary commemoration of the Emancipation Proclamation and a handbell concert themed to the National Bell Festival’s 2023 spotlight nation: the United Kingdom. Festivalgoers are encouraged to register for free ahead of time to receive event details directly to their inbox. A full list of programming is available on the National Bell Festival website.

Emerging from the global pandemic has strengthened the National Bell Festival’s resolve to bring people and communities together through the thunderous ringing of bells. The festival takes as inspiration a time when a bell would be the very heartbeat of a community – a time when, if a bell tower was ringing, the village would gather, discuss the news, and plan a path forward together. Whether a war or wedding, festival or fire, the simple act of bell ringing would signal community togetherness, collaboration, and collected potential – values the National Bell Festival hopes to inspire as it gets more bells ringing in more places.

“We could not be more grateful to the team at Metro Motor for enabling our programming through their generous support and sponsorship,” said Paul Ashe, director of the National Bell Festival. “When we need it and, most especially, when the community needs something good to celebrate, Metro Motor makes it happen.”

The festival is designed to reignite an appreciation for bell towers as sentinels of neighborhoods across America, to bring the community together around open-to-everyone events and programming, and to raise critical funding for the care and restoration of historic bells.

About Metro Motor:

From oil changes and transmission flushes to brake repair and engine overhauls, turn to Metro Motor. Metro Motor has established a tradition of top-quality auto repair across a network of friendly, trustworthy, and experienced locations. For every kind of old, new, foreign or domestic vehicle on the road, Metro Motor delivers top quality, same-day, AAA-approved auto repair by a team of ASE-certified professionals. There is no higher industry standard.

Each Metro Motor employee is extensively trained and certified, and then equipped with the best tools in the industry to ensure every car, truck, or van leaves the shop in tip-top shape. Metro Motor takes pride in its outstanding reputation for everyday fueling and vehicle maintenance. They go the extra mile so your car can, too. For more information, visit: MetroMotor.com

About the National Bell Festival:

The National Bell Festival is on a mission to celebrate and restore bells in America. Each year on New Year’s Day, the festival rings in the New Year with free community events across the U.S. and across the world. The organization also works throughout the year to restore historic bells and bell towers to their former thundering glory.

The National Bell Festival’s work supports the United Nations’ Global Goal No. 11 for Sustainable Development: Protecting the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage, and is enabled, in part, by a Google for Nonprofits grant. Learn more about the National Bell Festival and the lineup of events and experiences on New Year’s Day by visiting: Bells.org