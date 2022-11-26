NOTA mole tracker can be bought on Amazon and Walmart
Using NOTA to examine moles is similar to using an electronic thermometer.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artes Electronics company, as part of the expansion of online sales points, began selling the NOTA tracker on well-known online marketplaces. Among them are Amazon, Walmart and Ebay. The intermediary who placed the device on their sites was the American company PETE organics. The device is sold for a full price of $ 320 and an unlimited package for scans.
— Karina Kibo, co-founder
Until the end of January 2023, Artes Electronics is making a big discount on the device (199 instead of 320 us dollars), so anyone can afford to buy NOTA for the diagnosis of nevi. The reason is that moles can most often degenerate into malignant formations due to regular exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation on the skin. And it is very important not to miss this moment. Payment is possible by card or Paypal. NOTA is delivered to all countries of the world.
