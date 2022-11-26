Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,222 in the last 365 days.

METALEX ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Metalex Ventures Ltd. MTX announces that, further to its news release of November 22, 2022, it has increased its Offering to up to a total of $2,000,000 from the previously announced $600,000. All other aspects of the Offering remain as disclosed in the November 22nd news release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Charles Fipke
Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Metalex Ventures Ltd.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c0158.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

METALEX ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.