THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2022

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022

On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (19 bills)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 3372 – One Stop Shop Community Reentry Program Act of 2021 (Rep. Bass – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 6878 – Pregnant Women in Custody Act (Rep. Bass – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

