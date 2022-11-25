THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022
On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2022
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (19 bills)
H.R. 8876 – Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Walorski – Ways and Means)
H.R. 2521 – DOULA for VA Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Lawrence – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 4601 – Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 4772 – Mark O’Brien VA Clothing Allowance Improvement Act, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 5943 – To designate the outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Greenville, South Carolina, as the “Lance Corporal Dana Cornell Darnell VA Clinic”, as amended (Rep. Timmons – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 7158 – Long-Term Care Veterans Choice Act, as amended (Rep. Higgins (LA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
S. 231 – PFAS Act (Sen. Peters – Science, Space, and Technology)
S. 4003 – Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
House Amendment to S. 3846 – Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Reauthorization Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
S. 3115 – POWER 2.0 Act (Sen. Sullivan – Judiciary)
H.R. 5455 – Terry Technical Corrections Act, as amended (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary)
H.R. 4134 – Keeping Girls in School Act, as amended (Rep. Frankel – Foreign Affairs)
H.Res. 922 – Condemning the use of hunger as a weapon of war and recognizing the effect of conflict on global food security and famine (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Foreign Affairs)
H.Res. 744 – Condemning the Government of Iran's state-sponsored persecution of its Baha'i minority and its continued violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
H.R. 4785 – Uyghur Policy Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Kim (CA) – Foreign Affairs)
H.R. 9308 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 6401 El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego, California, as the "Susan A. Davis Post Office" (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 8025 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 100 South 1st Street in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as the "Martin Olav Sabo Post Office" (Rep. Omar – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 8203 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 651 Business Interstate Highway 35 North Suite 420 in New Braunfels, Texas, as the "Bob Krueger Post Office" (Rep. Doggett – Oversight and Reform)
S. 3825 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 3903 Melear Drive in Arlington, Texas, as the ‘‘Ron Wright Post Office Building’’ (Sen. Cornyn – Oversight and Reform)
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
H.R. 3372 – One Stop Shop Community Reentry Program Act of 2021 (Rep. Bass – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 6878 – Pregnant Women in Custody Act (Rep. Bass – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee will meet on the following day:
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 3372 and H.R. 6878.
