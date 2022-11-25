Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,240 in the last 365 days.

Isabella Point Road will close overnight for repairs

CANADA, November 25 - Isabella Point Road will be closed overnight for road repair work.

Residents should be prepared for closures on:

  • Monday, Dec. 5 until Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 12 until Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The overnight repair work will start Dec. 5, subject to favourable weather conditions, and it is estimated to require five nights to complete. Heavy rain will prevent overnight work and, on these evenings, the road will remain open to single-lane alternating traffic. During the daytime, the road will remain open to single-lane alternating traffic. Emergency vehicles will have full access.

Electronic message signs located south of the intersection of Isabella Point Road and Musgrave Road will update drivers on closures.

Crews are working to stabilize and strengthen the road, which experienced shoulder damage in the November 2021 atmospheric river storm.

Travellers are asked to plan ahead and follow construction signs and directions from traffic-control personnel.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, drivers are encouraged to follow @DriveBC on Twitter and check: www.DriveBC.ca

You just read:

Isabella Point Road will close overnight for repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.