Isabella Point Road will close overnight for repairs

CANADA, November 25 - Isabella Point Road will be closed overnight for road repair work.

Residents should be prepared for closures on:

Monday, Dec. 5 until Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 12 until Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The overnight repair work will start Dec. 5, subject to favourable weather conditions, and it is estimated to require five nights to complete. Heavy rain will prevent overnight work and, on these evenings, the road will remain open to single-lane alternating traffic. During the daytime, the road will remain open to single-lane alternating traffic. Emergency vehicles will have full access.

Electronic message signs located south of the intersection of Isabella Point Road and Musgrave Road will update drivers on closures.

Crews are working to stabilize and strengthen the road, which experienced shoulder damage in the November 2021 atmospheric river storm.

Travellers are asked to plan ahead and follow construction signs and directions from traffic-control personnel.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, drivers are encouraged to follow @DriveBC on Twitter and check: www.DriveBC.ca