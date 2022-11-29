Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Remains Bullish Due to Technology Advancements Leading to Increase in Units Sold

The aging of the population will significantly affect the cardiac rhythm management market, increasing the prevalence of cardiac devices.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released updated research on the Global Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, and Cardiac Ablation device market across 70 countries and 5 continents, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond.In cardiac rhythm management and ablation, new technologies are constantly emerging. In the past decade, pacemakers and ICDs have become more advanced and battery life has increased. These new technologies are expected to keep selling prices high and lead to a higher number of devices sold.

According to iData's Global Market Report Suite for Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices, the market is valued at $17.5 billion in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach approximately $24 billion. This report includes industry dynamics, procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for the market segments covered.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), cardiac resynchronization therapy devices (CRTs), cardiac leads, implantable loop recorders (ILRs), electrophysiology (EP) lab systems, diagnostic electrophysiology (EP) catheters and cardiac ablation catheters.

Among the many competitors in the hearing device market, Medtronic, Abbott, and Boston Scientific are the top three market share leaders. Medtronic has maintained a strong presence in the total market for cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP) and ablation through brand recognition, strong customer support and a large sales force.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the Global Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, and Cardiac Ablation device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Global Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, and Cardiac Ablation device market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the Global Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, and Cardiac Ablation device market and what are the market shares of key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

