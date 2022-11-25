State Noxious Weed Advisory Committee Meeting

State Noxious Weed Advisory Committee

Thursday December 15, 2022

10:00AM-12:00PM MST

Idaho State Department of Agriculture

Virtual/Hybrid TEAMS

Virtual invites sent to each committee member separately

2270 Old Penitentiary Road

Boise, ID 83701

Lower Conference Room 1 &2

10:00 Call to Order and Group Introductions (Lloyd Knight, ISDA)

10:15 State Noxious Weed Advisory Committee Member 2 year appointments (Jeremey Varley, ISDA)

10:30 2022 ISDA Noxious Weeds End Of Year Review (Jeremey Varley, ISDA)

11:30 2022 CWMA Cost Share Cycle & 2023 CWMA Cost Share Outlook & Review Committee Assignment (Jeremey Varley, ISDA)

11:45 Legislative Outlook (Lloyd Knight, ISDA)

12:00 Adjourn

Meeting Notice & Agenda