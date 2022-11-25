State Noxious Weed Advisory Committee Meeting

State Noxious Weed Advisory Committee
Thursday December 15, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM MST
Idaho State Department of Agriculture
Virtual/Hybrid TEAMS
Virtual invites sent to each committee member separately
2270 Old Penitentiary Road
Boise, ID 83701
Lower Conference Room 1 &2
10:00 Call to Order and Group Introductions (Lloyd Knight, ISDA)
10:15 State Noxious Weed Advisory Committee Member 2 year appointments (Jeremey Varley, ISDA)
10:30 2022 ISDA Noxious Weeds End Of Year Review (Jeremey Varley, ISDA)
11:30 2022 CWMA Cost Share Cycle & 2023 CWMA Cost Share Outlook & Review Committee Assignment (Jeremey Varley, ISDA)
11:45 Legislative Outlook (Lloyd Knight, ISDA)
12:00 Adjourn
This agenda and notice are being posted in accordance with the Idaho Open Meeting Law, Idaho Code Section 74-204.