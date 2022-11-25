NOTICE OF MEETING & AGENDA

SEED INDEMNITY FUND ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

9:00 AM Virtually via WebEx and Conf. Room 4

Idaho State Department of Agriculture

2270 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, Idaho 83712

Call In#: 408-418-9388

Participant Code#: 2550 213 7137

Pass Code#: 65987497

9:00 – 9:15 am Call to Order – Richard Durrant, Chairman

Review and Approval of Minutes of November 17, 2021, Meeting

Motion to Approve

9:15 – 9:30 am Review of Operating Statement – Kyle Wilmot

Motion to Approve

9:30 – 10:15 am Fund Balance Adequacy Report – Kyle Wilmot

Purchasing Analysis – Kyle Wilmot

Motion to Approve

Discussions for Fund Balance

10:15 – 11:00 am Warehouse Program Status – Kyle Wilmot

Licensing Update – Kyle Wilmot

Current Happenings – Kyle Wilmot

Seed Law Discussion – Kyle Wilmot

Remaining Questions – Open Dialogue

11:00 am Adjourn

This notice is being posted in accordance with the Idaho Open Meeting Law, Idaho Code Section 74-204.

Please contact the Warehouse Program Staff at (208) 332-8660 if you need additional information.

Notice and Agenda