NOTICE OF MEETING & AGENDA
SEED INDEMNITY FUND ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
9:00 AM Virtually via WebEx and Conf. Room 4
Idaho State Department of Agriculture
2270 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, Idaho 83712
Call In#: 408-418-9388
Participant Code#: 2550 213 7137
Pass Code#: 65987497
9:00 – 9:15 am Call to Order – Richard Durrant, Chairman
Review and Approval of Minutes of November 17, 2021, Meeting
Motion to Approve
9:15 – 9:30 am Review of Operating Statement – Kyle Wilmot
Motion to Approve
9:30 – 10:15 am Fund Balance Adequacy Report – Kyle Wilmot
Purchasing Analysis – Kyle Wilmot
Motion to Approve
Discussions for Fund Balance
10:15 – 11:00 am Warehouse Program Status – Kyle Wilmot
Licensing Update – Kyle Wilmot
Current Happenings – Kyle Wilmot
Seed Law Discussion – Kyle Wilmot
Remaining Questions – Open Dialogue
11:00 am Adjourn
This notice is being posted in accordance with the Idaho Open Meeting Law, Idaho Code Section 74-204.
Please contact the Warehouse Program Staff at (208) 332-8660 if you need additional information.