Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,185 in the last 365 days.

PUBLIC NOTICE - Lane reduction on Des Joachims Bridge

ROLPHTON, ON, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane reduction on the Des Joachims Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

  • Monday, November 28, to Friday, December 2, from 7 am to 5 pm

During this period, the lane of the bridge could be obstructed by survey works. Vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians may encounter delays.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

 Follow us on Twitter

 Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c9431.html

You just read:

PUBLIC NOTICE - Lane reduction on Des Joachims Bridge

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.