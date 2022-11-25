PUBLIC NOTICE - Lane reduction on Des Joachims Bridge

ROLPHTON, ON, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane reduction on the Des Joachims Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Monday, November 28 , to Friday, December 2 , from 7 am to 5 pm

During this period, the lane of the bridge could be obstructed by survey works. Vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians may encounter delays.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

