Goranson Bain Ausley Named 2022 Top Workplace in Dallas

Building on a record as a leading Dallas Top Workplace, Goranson Bain Ausley has made a repeat appearance on the annual listing that measures employee engagement.

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is the fourth time the firm is among the Dallas Morning News annual small company listing of the Top 100 Workplaces.

The Texas family law firm scored well in areas of alignment with firm values, meaningful work, development opportunities, and valuing different perspectives. Goranson Bain Ausley is the only family law firm in Dallas to receive this recognition.

"When you are intentional in creating collaboration, respect, inclusivity, and collegiality, you create a place people want to work; with a strong culture and esprit de corps among staff and attorneys," said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. "To earn this recognition is a testament to our people and purpose-driven mission, especially when sophisticated technology, a skilled and competent workforce, and a culture based on ongoing learning are essential to serving our clients and delivering the best possible result."

The annual employee engagement survey conducted by Energage measures culture drivers such as alignment, connection, coaching, engagement, and performance, including openness to new ideas and efficiency.

In addition to the Dallas Morning News Top Workplace award, the family law firm has also been recognized as a Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal and Austin Business Journal.

The workplace awards build on Goranson Bain Ausley's peer recognition. In addition, the firm's attorneys have been honored with the influential Sam Emison Award from the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists, the prestigious Dan Price Award from the Texas Bar Association and Best Lawyers® Lawyer of the Year for Family Law in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.

In 2023, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.

Media Contact

Elise Cimino, Goranson Bain Ausley, 1 5124548791, ecimino@gbafamilylaw.com

SOURCE Goranson Bain Ausley