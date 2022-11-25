Global $9.9 Bn Digital Assurance Markets, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F: Growing Digital Transformation Initiatives by IT Companies Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Assurance Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital assurance market is expected to grow from $4.28 billion in 2021 to $4.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.53%. The digital assurance market is expected to reach $9.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.96%.

The growing digital transformation initiatives by IT companies will propel the digital assurance market. Digital transformation is employing digital technology to develop new or adapt current business processes, culture, and customer experiences to suit changing business and market requirements. It is being applied in almost every organization owing to the growing need for digitalization.

Digital assurance is a quality assurance process that ensures smooth interactions between various components of the digital ecosystem and networks, proving crucial for companies undergoing digital transformation. According to the World Economic Forum, digital transformation will add $100 trillion to the global economy by 2025. Thus growing digital transformation initiatives by IT companies drive the digital assurance market.

Technological innovation is a key trend in the digital assurance market. Automation and artificial intelligence are used in API to gain efficiency. API testing may benefit significantly from automation and artificial intelligence. Adding intelligence provides an excellent opportunity to improve automated testing to work with business logic. Intelligent automated testing might produce a dynamic set of input values that make sense, allowing for a more thorough evaluation of the API's architecture and more reliable findings.

An updated version to the IBM Cloud Pak for Integration Test and Monitor uses artificial intelligence to analyze API workloads in both production and test settings, detecting how APIs are invoked. This analysis enables it to detect real-world production API scenarios that aren't effectively replicated in the existing test suite and automatically develop tests to close the gap.

Major players in the digital assurance market are Capgemini, DXC Technology Company, Accenture, Cognizant, Cigniti, Hexaware, SQS, Atos, Wipro, Sogeti, IBM, Oracle, NTT Data, QAssure, and HCL Technologies.

The digital assurance market consists of sales of digital assurance services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a collection of quality assurance procedures designed to assure seamless interactions among several components of digital ecosystems, which include networked people, processes, and objects spanning the social, mobile, analytics, and cloud platforms.

The testings offered under digital assurance include network testing, application programming interface testing, functional testing, usability testing, security testing, and performance testing. The network testing solutions and services refer to the process of evaluating and testing the network to find flaws and performance issues, evaluate big network modifications, and measure network performance.

They are performed in different digital segments ranging from social media, mobile, analytics and cloud. They are used by different industries ranging from government and defense, manufacturing, BFSI, energy and utilities, IT and Telecommunications, and others.

North America was the largest region in the digital assurance market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital assurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

