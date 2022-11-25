Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville Has New Model Research Pages Available on Their Website

Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville is providing valuable research pages on new 2023 models, including the Chevy Bolt and Chevy Trailblazer

Carl Black Chevrolet has taken many new 2023 Chevy models into their extensive inventory of cars, trucks, and SUVs. Some of the 2023 models available now include the 2023 Trailblazer and the 2023 Bolt EV. Both vehicles offer valuable features, which is why the dealership offers new research pages on its website.

2023 Chevy Trailblazer

Carl Black Chevy has the exciting 2023 Chevy Trailblazer in stock and on sale. This small but mighty crossover SUV is up for anything. It's got a surprising amount of room for passengers and cargo alike, and it even rates top in safety by the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety). Please follow the link above to find out all about what makes the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer in Nashville, TN a good choice for a new SUV.

2023 Chevy Bolt EV

Chevy is leading the way in the EV (electric vehicle) revolution. The Chevy Bolt has had a little while to settle in now, and it is an excellent value. It also has great range, and plenty of horsepower to get up to speed quickly. It starts at a very reasonable MSRP of $25,600. Its maximum range is an ample 260 miles, and it supports fast charging. For even more detailed information on this excellent vehicle, please follow the link above.

