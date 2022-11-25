Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,172 in the last 365 days.

Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville Has New Model Research Pages Available on Their Website

Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville is providing valuable research pages on new 2023 models, including the Chevy Bolt and Chevy Trailblazer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) November 25, 2022

Carl Black Chevrolet has taken many new 2023 Chevy models into their extensive inventory of cars, trucks, and SUVs. Some of the 2023 models available now include the 2023 Trailblazer and the 2023 Bolt EV. Both vehicles offer valuable features, which is why the dealership offers new research pages on its website.  

2023 Chevy Trailblazer 
Carl Black Chevy has the exciting 2023 Chevy Trailblazer in stock and on sale. This small but mighty crossover SUV is up for anything. It's got a surprising amount of room for passengers and cargo alike, and it even rates top in safety by the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety). Please follow the link above to find out all about what makes the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer in Nashville, TN a good choice for a new SUV. 

2023 Chevy Bolt EV 
Chevy is leading the way in the EV (electric vehicle) revolution. The Chevy Bolt has had a little while to settle in now, and it is an excellent value. It also has great range, and plenty of horsepower to get up to speed quickly. It starts at a very reasonable MSRP of $25,600. Its maximum range is an ample 260 miles, and it supports fast charging. For even more detailed information on this excellent vehicle, please follow the link above. 

Individuals who would like to learn more about these new vehicles or any others in the Chevy lineup from Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville can visit the dealership website, http://www.carlblackchevy.com. Anyone wishing to speak directly with a representative can contact the dealership directly by calling 888-509-5199 

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/carl_black_chevrolet_of_nashville_has_new_model_research_pages_available_on_their_website/prweb19040348.htm

You just read:

Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville Has New Model Research Pages Available on Their Website

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.