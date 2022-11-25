Sturgis Buffalo Chip® Celebrates Their First 2023 Sturgis Rally Concerts, Styx and REO Speedwagon, in Unconventional Black Friday Promotion

Reservations to the two rock n' roll juggernauts comes with a personalized video gift from a cat, the "head honcho," the voice of "the Legendary Buffalo Chiiiiip,"and more. The Bands take the Wolfman Jack Main Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling® is going big on Black Friday by bringing in legendary rock icons Styx and REO Speedwagon for an incredible show on Aug. 8 during the 83rd Sturgis Rally. This is the first Sturgis Rally Buffalo Chip concert announcement for the nine-day festival held Aug. 4 – 13, 2023. In celebration of this announcement, the Chip is giving anyone who makes a reservation between Black Friday (11/25) and Cyber Monday (11/28) the option to receive a personalized video shoutout from a Buffalo Chip personality of their choice. The options include the festival office cat, head honcho Rod Woodruff, voice of the Legendaaaaary Buffallllooooo Chiiiip Hank Rotten Jr., and others. See BuffaloChip.com/BANDS for the full announcement video.

"We are full speed ahead and ready to go for 2023!" said President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Rod Woodruff. "We have a lot of new fun things and top entertainment planned to give our guests the best rally experience possible. We can't wait to show you."

Styx

Aug. 8

Styx delivers over four decades of barn-burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts to the Wolfman Jack Stage Tuesday, Aug. 8. The progressive rock group has put out a plethora of hit records including four albums that went triple platinum. This will be the first time they've brought their electrifying live show to the Sturgis Rally in four years.

REO Speedwagon

Aug. 8

Rally goers "Can't Fight this Feeling" when multi-platinum selling rockers REO Speedwagon step on stage. Iconic and electrifying, REO Speedwagon brings hits like "Ridin' The Storm Out," "Time For Me To Fly," "Keep On Loving You," "Take It On the Run," and more to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Aug. 8 prior to a performance from coheadliner Styx.

Get A Personalized Video from the Chip Fam

Anyone who reserves between Black Friday and Cyber Monday will receive something extra special no one else will have—a one-of-a-kind, personalized video shoutout from their favorite Chip personality. The possibilities range from the Mighty Zorro to Woody, Hank Rotten, or anyone else at the Chip. YOU decide.

Performances from world-class entertainers are just part of what the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has in store again for 2023. Guests will have the opportunity to experience thrilling events, legendary rides, powerful freedom celebrations, top-tier bike shows, worthwhile charity events, heart-pounding stunts, white-knuckle racing, and so much more. Entertainment is free with camping. A full list of Sturgis Buffalo Chip events is available at BuffaloChip.com/EVENTS. The Buffalo Chip is home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center™ and is the official sponsor of the free Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program.

About the Sturgis Buffalo Chip

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip® is the award-winning leader in music and motorcycle lifestyle experiences. Hailed as The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling® and The Best Party Anywhere®, it has been the epicenter of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally since its establishment in 1981. Every August, the Buffalo Chip brings together the world's largest gathering of music and motorcycle fans, with visitors from all 50 states and over 20 countries. It remains one of the world's most televised and longest-running independent music festivals. The Chip advances the Sturgis Rally by being home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center™ and the official sponsor of the Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program. More details are available at BuffaloChip.com

