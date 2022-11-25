GivingTuesday donations for clean water also supports food security, safety, and family stability

BOONE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingTuesday donations to Wine To Water (W|W) will bring more than clean water to communities across the globe. These donations will also bring stability—food security, employment opportunities, better health, and personal safety—to families who need it.

In this special Giving Tuesday W|W page link that will launch early in the morning of November 29, 2022, the Thrivent Financial Southeast Region will match $1 for every $2 donated, up to the first $40,000 of donations. A $75 donation gives one family access clean water, which brings resilience in their lives. But Wine To Water's goal is to raise much, much more.

Together, Thrivent and Wine To Water are hosting a GivingTuesday virtual OnDemand Experience that celebrates the life-building work of Wine To Water. After signing up for the experience, a free ticketed event, viewers unlock W|W's award-winning short film and new video updates. Each ticket will unlock another $2 donation for W|W's match.

Thrivent's Action Team Network is also hosting satellite events throughout the Southeast Region (North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida), benefiting W|W and the match.

"The GivingTuesday donation match with Thrivent will bring water to at least 800 families. On the Wine To Water website, there will be a special link for those who desire to donate directly," said Doc Hendley, a CNN Hero and the founder and international president of W|W. "The root of a stable life is clean water, because it impacts everything else—caring for families, access to food, the ability to work, and personal safety. Building stable lives is possible through these donations."

Individuals, groups, and corporations may visit WineToWater.org for direct GivingTuesday donations. Also visit their Facebook page for additional donation options.

Thrivent delivers solutions for banking, investments, and insurance, and giving that allows others to achieve what matters to them and their community.

About Wine To Water

Wine To Water (W|W) is a global clean water organization committed to preserving life and dignity through the power of clean water. They have helped over 1.4 million people in 51 countries gain access to safe and clean water. Founded in 2004, W|W relentlessly seeks an end to the root cause of global poverty by providing sustainable water solutions in communities around the world. To accomplish their mission and vision, they develop WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) solutions in direct partnership with local leaders through water access, water filtration, hygiene education, and sanitation. W|W programs are active in Nepal, the Dominican Republic, the Amazon, and Tanzania. Disaster response efforts by W|W are ongoing in the United States and around the world. Their clean water projects and filter builds are catalysts for environmental sustainability, education, women's empowerment, healthcare, and economic growth. Wine To Water is a nonprofit organization that depends heavily on volunteers and the generosity of individuals, corporations, and groups to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit winetowater.org or @winetowater on Instagram.

