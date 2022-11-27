Jerome Baker Designs opens pop-up store in Planet 13 Las Vegas

Jerome Baker Designs pop-up store Las Vegas Jason Harris

Jerome Baker Designs opens first pop-up store in Planet 13 Las Vegas open daily 12-5pm until Christmas Eve 2022.

Connecting Cannabis Culture Through Art” — Jason Harris

Jerome Baker Designs:

Has opened there first ever pop-up store in the Largest dispensary in the world "Planet 13" located at 2548 W Desert Inn Rd, Ste 100, Las Vegas NV 89109-1003.

Open 7 days a week from 12-5pm until Christmas Eve 2022. Find your unique custom hand-made Jerome Baker glass piece. Offering instore custom gift wrapping for all your Holiday Presents needs. Glass blowing demonstrations every day by the legendary Glass Blower "Jason Harris".

Glass Blowing demonstrations

Instore Gift Wrapping for your unique Christmas Gifts