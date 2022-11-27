Submit Release
News Search

There were 264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,307 in the last 365 days.

Jerome Baker Designs opens pop-up store in Planet 13 Las Vegas

Jerome Baker Designs pop-up store Las Vegas

Jerome Baker Designs pop-up store Las Vegas

Jason Harris

Jason Harris

Jerome Baker Designs opens first pop-up store in Planet 13 Las Vegas open daily 12-5pm until Christmas Eve 2022.

Connecting Cannabis Culture Through Art”
— Jason Harris

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome Baker Designs
721 S First St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, United States
Phone: 702 487 5724


Jerome Baker Designs:
Has opened there first ever pop-up store in the Largest dispensary in the world "Planet 13" located at 2548 W Desert Inn Rd, Ste 100, Las Vegas NV 89109-1003.

Open 7 days a week from 12-5pm until Christmas Eve 2022. Find your unique custom hand-made Jerome Baker glass piece. Offering instore custom gift wrapping for all your Holiday Presents needs. Glass blowing demonstrations every day by the legendary Glass Blower "Jason Harris".

Jerome Baker Designs-Planet 13 Las Vegas 2548 W Desert Inn Rd, Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1003
Open 12-5pm 7 days a week until Dec 24th 2022
Glass Blowing demonstrations
Instore Gift Wrapping for your unique Christmas Gifts

Alan Merritt
Just Now Show
+1 929-377-0066
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Jerome Baker Designs opens pop-up store in Planet 13 Las Vegas

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.