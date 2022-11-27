Jerome Baker Designs opens pop-up store in Planet 13 Las Vegas
Jerome Baker Designs opens first pop-up store in Planet 13 Las Vegas open daily 12-5pm until Christmas Eve 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome Baker Designs
721 S First St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, United States
Phone: 702 487 5724
Jerome Baker Designs:
Has opened there first ever pop-up store in the Largest dispensary in the world "Planet 13" located at 2548 W Desert Inn Rd, Ste 100, Las Vegas NV 89109-1003.
Open 7 days a week from 12-5pm until Christmas Eve 2022. Find your unique custom hand-made Jerome Baker glass piece. Offering instore custom gift wrapping for all your Holiday Presents needs. Glass blowing demonstrations every day by the legendary Glass Blower "Jason Harris".
Jerome Baker Designs-Planet 13 Las Vegas 2548 W Desert Inn Rd, Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1003
Open 12-5pm 7 days a week until Dec 24th 2022
Glass Blowing demonstrations
Instore Gift Wrapping for your unique Christmas Gifts
