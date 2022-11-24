President holds a dialogue with youth

UZBEKISTAN, November 24 - The President of Uzbekistan talked with Navoi youth.

“Wherever I go, I try to meet more young people. We have set big goals for ourselves in our development strategy and regional programs. If state organizations, leaders of all levels do not fully deal with youth issues, these goals will not be achieved”, the President said.

The young people of the region show their talent and activity in all areas. This year they took first place in the country in terms of the number of students enrolled in higher education institutions. Most of the winners of international scientific Olympiads and prestigious competitions are also Navoi youth.

This year, 50 billion UZS were allocated for developing entrepreneurship among unorganized youth, 13,700 young men and women started their businesses. 1,600 hectares of the sown area have been allocated and more than 6,000 young people have been employed. Students in difficult conditions were paid money for training under a contract for 6.5 billion UZS. “The achievements of the Navoi youth, of course, make us all feel proud. But you can’t stop there. What else can we do to fulfill our youth's desires, needs and future? How can we help you acquire knowledge and professions, and unlock your potential? These questions worry me”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The President listened to the opinions and proposals of the youth. The task was set to launch a new platform that helps young people learn and find jobs in professions that are in demand in the labor market. Instructions were given to attract young people to industrial zones, provide pastures with water, and support livestock initiatives through the Entrepreneurship Support Fund.

The importance of popularizing sports among young people through the organization of a specialized sports school and sports sections in Navoi mahallas was noted. The need for providing 325 schools in the region with books and musical instruments at the expense of the Youth Fund, increasing cultural events was noted. At the meeting, it was decided to create the experience of Navoi region in the implementation of the initiatives put forward. The main goal of this system will be the spiritual and enlightenment development, employment and meaningful organization of young people’s free time.