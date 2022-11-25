Submit Release
Councilmember Albornoz Hosts Final Media Availability as Montgomery County Council President on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, November 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, November 25, 2022

Council Vice President Glass will join the media availability, and the duo will discuss the activities associated with the change of Council leadership and the Dec. 5 inauguration  


ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 25, 2022On Monday, November 28 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will be joined by Council Vice President Evan Glass to discuss legislative matters and the Council’s election of its new Council officers for the next one-year term during Tuesday’s Council meeting. 

Additionally, the Council President will discuss upcoming Council matters, including two items that will help spur economic development in the county: Expedited Bill 31-22, which would provide greater flexibility to provide grants through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs; and a supplemental appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget for the Institute for Intelligent and Immersive Computing for Science and Medicine. 

Release ID: 22-401
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
Categories: Evan Glass, Gabe Albornoz

