Published by St James's House, this new book celebrates one of Britain's most famous and enduring cultural icons, Big Ben, charting its history and recent restoration, as well as the history of the wider Palace of Westminster, and exploring its status as a symbol of democracy and leadership around the world.

London, UK - 25 Nov, 2022 - St James’s House is delighted to announce the forthcoming release of Big Ben: An Icon of Democracy and Leadership, a fascinating and fully illustrated book that captures the rich history and ongoing significance of one of Britain’s most iconic landmarks.

Big Ben was silenced in 2017 to allow for essential restoration work to be carried out to the bell and its renowned Westminster home, the Elizabeth Tower. Now back to its former glory, the clock tower continues to stand as a global symbol of democracy, leadership and innovation.

In addition to marking the much-anticipated unveiling of the renovated clock tower, Big Ben also celebrates the 180th anniversary of the laying of the tower’s foundation stone in 1843, and charts its origins, as well as those of the Palace of Westminster.

Produced in partnership with the History of Parliament Trust and printed in the UK on environmentally friendly, FSA-certified paper, this striking publication offers a rare insight into the story of one of the world’s most iconic structures – a beacon of inspiration for generations past, present and future.

Big Ben: An Icon of Democracy and Leadership will be released on 13 December 2022 and is currently available for pre-order at www.stjamess.org

About the History of Parliament Trust

The History of Parliament Trust is a research project that is creating a comprehensive account of parliamentary politics in England, then Britain, from the origins of Parliament in the 13th century.

About St James's House

St James's House boasts a bold visual identity; one that has earned us a reputation as one of the world's leading publishing and communications companies.

