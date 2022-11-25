ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. ("Treace" or "the Company") TMCI for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Treace is the subject of a report issued by Culper Research on November 15, 2022. The report alleges that the Company's Lapiplasty surgical kits are not an advancement of medical treatment, but instead rely on deceptive marketing aimed at patients and aggressive reimbursement practices. Based on this report, shares of Treace dropped by 14% in intraday trading on the same day.

