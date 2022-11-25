Submit Release
U.S. Gene Editing Market Report 2022: Emergence of Novel Gene Editing Tools Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Gene Editing Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. gene editing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.13% during 2022-2027.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Growth in the gene editing market is fueled by increasing demand for synthetic genes in the U.S. Genomics can be used to identify genetic abnormalities in humans, drug discovery, agriculture, veterinary medicine, and forensics. Gene editing requires tools and techniques that make unique changes to the DNA sequence of an organism's genes, fundamentally altering the genetic blueprint. Unlike genetic engineering, which randomly incorporates genetic material into the host genome, gene editing aims to make changes at specific target locations.

Genome editing technology is a technique for target gene modification that allows the knockout and addition of specific fragments of DNA. This technique is widely used in biomedical research, clinics, and agriculture. A growing preference for personalized medicine, rare disease treatment research, rising R&D spending and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, rapid advances in sequencing and genome editing technologies, and increasing use of products derived from genetically modified organisms. These are some of the factors that are boosting the growth of the U.S. gene editing market.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Emergence of Novel Gene Editing Tools
  • Use of Gene Editing in Personalized Medicine
  • Increased Pharma/Biotech, Venture Capital & Government Funding for Gene Editing Projects
  • High Number of Gene Editing-Based Investigational Drugs

Market Growth Enablers

  • Advances in Genome Editing Platforms
  • Large Target Population With Rare Genetic Disorders
  • Demand for Gene Editing in Drug Discovery & Development
  • Diverse Applications of Gene Editing

Market Restraints

  • High Cost & Time Involved in Gene Editing
  • Technical Challenges Related to Gene Editing
  • Ethical & Safety Concerns Associated With Gene Editing

SEGMENTATIONS

Segmentation by Products

  • Reagents & Consumables
  • Equipment & Software
  • Services

Segmentation by Technology

Segmentation by Application

  • Drug Discovery & Development (DDD)
  • Animal Gene Editing
  • Plant Gene Editing
  • Others

Segmentation by End User

  • Pharma & Biotech Companies (PBC)
  • Academic & Research Institutes (ARI)
  • Animal & Plant Biotech Companies (APBC)
  • CROs/CDMOs

Key Vendors

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Creative Biogene
  • Genscript
  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Takara Bio

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Arbor Biotechnologies
  • Beam Therapeutics
  • Bluebird Bio
  • Cellectis
  • Caribou Biosciences
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • CRISPR Therapeutics
  • HERA Biolabs
  • Integrated DNA Technologies
  • Lonza
  • New England Biolabs
  • OriGene Technologies
  • Synthego
  • Tecan
  • PerkinElmer
  • Precision BioSciences
  • Intellia Therapeutics
  • Pairwise
  • Sangamo Therapeutics
  • Recombinetics
  • Synbio Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Product

14 Technology

15 Application

16 End-User

17 Competitive Landscape

18 Key Company Profiles

19 Other Prominent Vendors

20 Report Summary

21 Quantitative Summary

22 Appendix

