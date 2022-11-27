Motivational Speaker Keonna Hamlett Offers Confidence Building Webinars

Keonna Hamlett, Confidence Bootcamp

I am passionate about helping myself and others see the importance of finding practical ways to produce a healthy state of mind.” — Keonna Hamlett

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gifted motivational speaker, serial writer, and entrepreneur Keonna Hamlett is pleased to announce her new project, Confidence Bootcamp. This new rendering helps people discover practical ways to deal with everyday struggles such as anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other self-limiting concerns. The bootcamp meets four times per week: Saturday at 12 p.m. EST and Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST.

The founding of this new venture is based on sorrow, because of a life-changing event that Keonna experienced. She recounts, “I lost my older sister to suicide in 2016, so this mission is very close to my heart.” In addition, she too has dealt with emotional roller coaster highs and lows that she had to overcome. The workshop is a labor of love and is totally free because her goal is to help people and protect other families from the pain she endured. The Confidence Bootcamp reaches and teaches people with mental issues who are struggling for answers.

According to the CDC, “Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, with 45,979 deaths in 2020. This is about one death every 11 minutes.” Alarmingly included in that number are the high-profile professionals whose stress levels sometimes are unsurmountable. Also, it is the second leading cause of death for people ages 24-35.

Bootcamp participants are given the how-to’s to deal with life situations that present themselves in many forms and sometimes shackle their emotions. The Confidence Bootcamp platform shares the intimate details found within Keona’s latest book, “Confidence Blitz 10 WAYS TO BOOST YOUR CONFIDENCE FAST,” which is available on Amazon. As a prolific and insightful writer, Ms. Hamlett’s style is provocative in its scope. Author Keonna believes that not just praying, but doing, will sustain mental security and unleash the ultimate confidence that is within. In these webinars, Ms. Hamlett instructs the viewers using anecdotal tools that are proven to work and improve their quality of life.

For more information, please contact Keonna Hamlett at Email: KeonnaHamlett@Keonna.net or phone: 336-298-8377 or go to website: https://keonna.net