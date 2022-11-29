India's Top 50 Happiest Photos of 2022 Selected by a Distinguished Jury

India Happiness 2022 India Happiness 2022 India's Happiness Professor Rajesh K Pillania

Happiness Strategy Foundation releases the first annual India Happiness 2022 with the top 50 happiest photos, insights from experts, and happiness exercises.

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happiness Strategy Foundation releases India Happiness 2022. India Happiness 2022 has 50 winning photos from the first annual India Happiness Photo Contest 2022, great insights from 34 happiness experts, industry leaders and media experts, and 10 ideas and exercises for experiencing happiness.

“I am happy to hear about the first India Happiness Coffee Table Book. A society’s greatness is signalled by how happy, healthy and educated its people are. As a member of the World Happiness Foundation, I applaud you for preparing this book on happiness in India,” Management Legend Prof Philip Kotler.

The first India Happiness Photo Contest 2022 received participation from around India and showed moments of people from different walks of life. Among the winning photos, we see the maximum number of photos of human relationships, followed by nature, solitude, sports and pets. This trend is similar to the overall photos received for submission. The winning fifty photographs are shared in the book with the hope that some photos might bring some smiles and happiness to people’s lives.

The 50 photographs are selected by an esteemed jury namely, Padma Bhushan Dr Ajai Chowdhry, foundering member, HCL; Ms Mandy Seligman, photographer and positive psychology expert, founder of SeeingHappy.org; Padma Shri Geeta Dharmarajan, founder and president of Katha, 1988; Padma Shri Ms Mamang Dai, Sahitya Akademi Award and Verrier Elwin Prize winner poet and novelist; Mr Dilip Cherian, often tagged “India’s Image Guru”, co-founder of Perfect Relations; Mr Aditya Arya, founding director, Museo Camera; Mr Ashraf Wani, Bureau Chief, India Today Group, Jammu & Kashmir.

India Happiness 2022 has 10 ideas and practical exercises for experiencing happiness in daily life by Professor Rajesh K Pillania widely recognised as India’s Happiness Professor / India’s Happiness Guru. This is his 10th book and report on happiness in more than a decade and these books and reports are the first of their kind in India. Most of these works are endorsed by global experts and industry stalwarts. He is passionately trying to take happiness research to the masses and industry in India.

The book is already getting positive reception and has got accolades from many global happiness experts and industry stalwarts.

“Stunning and moving! Bringing the joy and thoughtfulness we’ve come to love from Rajesh Pillania, India Happiness 2022 captures a society’s beautiful moments,” Dr Marshall Goldsmith, the Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach.

“India Happiness 2022 is an outstanding contribution to the literature in the happiness field in Asia, building on the previous publications of the author over the last few years,” Professor Sir Cary Cooper, CBE 50th Anniversary Professor of Organizational Psychology & Health, University of Manchester.

“This lovely book helps us see, experience, and appreciate the beauty that is all around us. This is an important path to a happier life,” Tal Ben-Shahar, PhD, Best-selling author and a leading global expert on happiness.

“India Happiness 2022 is an outstanding piece of work by a global rising star of happiness Dr Pillania. I wish him to be the signature of happiness in the world,” Dr Saamdu Chetri, Founder Director, Gross National Happiness (GNH), Bhutan.

“Rajesh Pillania, India’s Happiness Professor, has made seminal contributions to the study of happiness in India. Read India Happiness 2022 and be happy!”, Dr Jaideep Prabhu, Jawaharlal Nehru Professor of Business and Enterprise, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, England.

“Índia Happiness 2022 by Rajesh, India’s Happiness Professor, encompasses a delicate subject in a variety and multidimensional way,” Mr Luciano Manzo, President and CEO Make-A-Wish International.

“India’s “Happiness Professor” Rajesh Pillania beautifully reminds us of the joy in everyday moments and small things. It will bring a happy smile to your face!”, Mr Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman of The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

The book insists to make happiness a part of our daily life. Download a free copy of the India Happiness 2022 available here:

https://www.happinessstrategyfoundation.org/indiahappinessphoto2022result

Happiness Strategy Foundation, a not-for-profit, think tank on happiness and well-being has also announced the plans for India Happiness Photo Contest 2023 here: https://www.happinessstrategyfoundation.org/contest-2

