California water problem solver entrepreneur takes time to write two books

Man did not weave the web of life, he is merely a strand in it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Placing on hold the holy grail of water startups, Soft Waters Ltd Company (SXSW 2022) https://sxsw-creative-22.expofp.com/?soft-waters-ltd-company, for the U.S. Southwest and California, hence the time to write two novels.
— Chief Seattle
After suggesting to her son to write a novel, the entrepreneur writes each novel in 10 days.
2026, Extinction Level Event, (Amazon eBook, $5.95; ISBN 979-8-9872806-0-7), a science fiction novel reiterates the ever-increasing threat of climate change. In this novel the author’s main character Camila Ferguson, a mild manner student, evolves theory which links solar oscillations with triggering a runaway greenhouse catastrophe. Eventually transforming the Earth from the Holocene to the Anthropocene Era.
Oddly enough, to a science fiction novel written before recent events is remarkably prophetic. Rhine and Po Rivers drying (p. 149), East Antarctica heatwave, March 2022 (p. 80), Yangtze River, August 2022 (p. 127).
HOW NOT TO KILL MAMA (Amazon eBook, $4.95; ISBN 979-8-9872806-3-8) novel brings into focus the tumultuous events brought upon a pandemic and economic conditions. Bentley, a young man taking care of his ailing mother, suddenly catapulted into making life-changing decisions. Unemployed, after receiving a letter, his mother is losing her government assistance benefits. He invests her money in oil and gas Futures markets, creating a fortune. With a ‘special military operation’ on the other side of the planet, he takes advantage in turning her paltry Social Security savings into over $1 Billion.
About Soft Waters Ltd Company
Soft Waters Ltd Company, (https://www.soft-waters.com/) a state of Texas startup, had its debut in March 2022 in South by Southwest (Booth 942). The aim of the company was to produce around 7 billion barrels of water in the State of California. Cancelled for two years in a row, the trade show exhibit received a warm welcome by the public as well wishers were amaze by a startup confronting straight-up the controversial water production challenge. After a challenging debut at South by Southwest, as it was the first time for Soft Waters Ltd Company.
About Author
Author Matteo B. Gravina initially continues his endeavors with Soft Waters Ltd Company. In addition to the startup he is working on his next three novels. Other interests are increasing his intellectual property portfolio by focusing on energy and water resources use around the world.
