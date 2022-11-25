Drivers travelling overnight on Nov. 29 and 30, 2022, can expect delays on the Malahat (Highway 1) near the Tunnel Hill project site as crews bring in equipment for the next phase of repairs.

Beginning Tuesday, single-lane alternating traffic will be in place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to enable the contractor to move in pile-driving equipment.

The pile-driving work is part of repairs being done at the Tunnel Hill site, which was washed out during the atmospheric river flood in November 2021.

Drivers can expect delays as long as 20 minutes and may also experience short traffic stoppages early in the night as equipment is brought to the site.

Drivers are reminded to drive according to conditions and to observe traffic management personnel and signage.

For up-to-date road closure information, follow @DriveBC on Twitter or check: www.DriveBC.ca