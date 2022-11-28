bitoftrade Receives Equity Investment from Thundermark Capital’s New Fund
Customer-Controlled Decentralized Crypto Trading Platform Featuring Innovative Technology and Security Appeals to VC Firm and Its Investment Portfolio
We built bitoftrade to be a safe, quick, simple, cost-effective way to swap tokens and trade crypto currencies.”HAIFA, ISRAEL, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bitoftrade, the customer-controlled, decentralized exchange platform with a differentiated transparent, non-custodial solution offering advanced trading tools accessible for all types of crypto traders, announced it has received an equity investment from Thundermark Capital’s recently launched Deep Tech Venture Fund I. The Fund, with offices in New York and Miami, is investing in a portfolio of startups within “deep tech”.
— Denis J. Gallagher, Chairman of bitoftrade
Led by serial entrepreneur and early-stage venture capital investor, Gleb Chuvpilo, and armed with an amazing investment team, Thundermark looks for those unique but key qualities in companies that have a clear path to products and services which can be enhanced with a proprietary AI platform along with a solid management team coupled with strong governance by an experienced Board and access to top technical Advisors, which is critical to any business.
“With all the news going on in the crypto market these days we are thrilled about our partnership with Thundermark Capital and honored to work with them in what looks to be a very stellar portfolio,” stated Denis J. Gallagher, Chairman of bitoftrade. “Our platform which we launched back in March of this year has been quietly developing the technology where traders control their own funds using our non-custodial platform. In basic terms, unlike ‘centralized exchanges’ we don’t hold or manage funds at all. Buyers and sellers simply trade directly from their e-wallet through our platform that only they control. We built bitoftrade to be a safe, quick, simple, cost-effective way to swap tokens and trade crypto currencies. Our CEO Igor Chygrynov and team are very experienced on the technology and security side and will be working with the Thundermark team on new ways to develop additional secure features using AI and multiple blockchains.”
Commenting on the recent investment, Thundermark Capital Fund Managing Partner, Gleb Chuvpilo said, “bitoftrade has been on our radar since early 2022. We were impressed with the dev and security teams as well as the platform’s current features including speed of execution and customer-controlled approach, which we found is what users want. We look forward to helping them grow their platform and their user base with our experience and contacts in this area.”
The bitoftrade trading platform includes leverage trading (outside of the U.S.), limit orders, and swaps between all existing tokens on multiple networks with optimized market prices directly from a trader’s e-wallet. By providing mission critical, fully decentralized solutions on multiple blockchains, bitoftrade provides an improved platform that has significant advantages compared to other DEX sites.
For more information, please visit www.bitoftrade.com and www.thundermark.com. For updates and upcoming events, please follow bitoftrade on Telegram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
###
About bitoftrade:
bitoftrade is a safe, secure, decentralized trading platform with a differentiated transparent, non-custodial solution offering advanced trading tools accessible for all types of traders. bitoftrade allows users to get more from their crypto portfolio with leverage trading (outside of the U.S.), limit orders, and swaps between all existing tokens on multiple networks with optimized market prices directly from traders’ e-wallets, without registration. By providing mission critical, fully decentralized solutions on multiple blockchains, bitoftrade provides an improved binance-like platform that has significant advantages compared to other DEXs. User experience is enhanced and the Company’s excellent educational collateral bridges the crypto customer support gap, now only a click away via live chat, email, or phone. No more waiting for assistance on an account unable to capitalize on market trends.
Doug Coupe
BOLD Capital Group
doug@boldcapitalgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn