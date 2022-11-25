Equicapita Announces Chad Dundas Joining the Firm
EINPresswire.com/ -- Equicapita is pleased to announce that Chad Dundas, CFA has joined the firm as Senior Vice President M&A and Capital Markets.
Chad joins from Macquarie Group and brings over 15 years of global capital markets experience across energy, infrastructure, renewables, and diversified industries. During his time at Macquarie, Chad originated and executed >C$6.0 billion in M&A and principal investment transactions and led or co-led >C$2.0 billion in debt and equity transactions. In his new role at Equicapita, Chad will be focused on accelerating the roll up strategy across key target verticals and improving access to capital to facilitate continued growth and value creation for both existing and new LP investors and co-investment partners.
“The leading platform at Equicapita combined with the strategic growth initiatives already underway represents a truly compelling opportunity,” said Chad Dundas.
Chad holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary and is a CFA Charterholder.
Matt Barr
Matt Barr
