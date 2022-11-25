Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,058 in the last 365 days.

Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project Completes its Security Audit of their Native Blockchain Conducted by Quantstamp

Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project is pleased to announce their completion of a security audit of the Fruits Blockchain's contract system conducted by Quantstamp, a leader in web3 security. The focus of the audit was to verify that the smart contract system is secure, resilient and working according to its specifications. The audit activities can be grouped in the following three categories:

Security: Identifying security related issues within each contract and within the system of contracts.

Sound Architecture: Evaluation of the architecture of this system through the lens of established smart contract best practices and general software best practices.

Code Correctness and Quality: A full review of the contract source code. The primary areas of focus include:

We are building a sustainable ecosystem to ensure children and families struggling with various issues become self-sufficient and have access to financial services.

You just read:

Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project Completes its Security Audit of their Native Blockchain Conducted by Quantstamp

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.