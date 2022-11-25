New to The Street Announces its Five Business Guest Interviews on Episode #410, Airing on Bloomberg TV as a Sponsored Program, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 6:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street announces TV episode #410 of its business show broadcasting as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, November 26, 2022, at 6:30 PM ET.



New to The Street will televise the following five (5) corporate interviews:

1). Ecological Solutions- The Sustainable Green Team SGTM ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group (VRM) presentation by Ken Bellamy, Founder VRM BioLogik.

2). Mining- Tocvan Ventures Corp.'s TCVNF TOC TV ($TCVNF) interview with Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO.

3). Quantum Computing- Quantum Computing, Inc.'s QUBT ($QUBT) interviews with Robert Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman, and Hunter Galylor, Advisor.

4.) Cryptocurrency- Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc.'s ($OSIS) ("OSIS") interview with Co-founders Chris Tabaro and Jalal Ibrahimi

5). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - "Special Episode," FINTECH.TV - Digital Asset Report, TV Host Vanessa Rae's interview with Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s SWISF SKUR GDT CEO, Alain Ghiai.

Episode #410

The Sustainable Green Team SGTM ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group (VRM), an Australian Company, are in collaboration to bring VRM's HumiSoil product into the US Market. On New to The Street, Ken Bellamy, VRM's founder, explains the hydrosynthesis science which manufactures water. Ken explains how sunlight absorbs solar energy into panels that convert light into usable energy. Plants capture sunlight, too, and convert the sun's energy using carbon dioxide to create carbohydrates and water. After a couple of decades, Ken was able to figure out this relationship between sunlight and plants. The hydosynthesis process is a hydrogen oxidization process that brings nutrients and water back into soil. The more water and nutrients in the soil, plants, and crops yield high amounts of food. VRM's hydrosynthesis can occur anywhere on the planet, day and night. Taking organic byproducts and stimulating the naturally occurring biological processes creates water. Soil has amazing water storage capability, and VRM developed a successful technique to increase crop yields and soil hydrations. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology in "Growing Water" can create sustainable solutions for worldwide food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange studio, welcomes on tonight's show Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO of Tocvan Ventures Corp TCVNF TOC TV ($TCVNF). Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a natural resource Company that acquires, explores, and develops mineral resource properties. During the interview, Brodie gives viewers a broad overview of the Company's objective in seeking mineral resource projects with historical data in known mineralized regions. In the State of Sonora, Mexico, Tocvan has two exciting properties, the Pilar Project and El Picacho Project, both in exploration stages, within known historical geological gold-silver bearing belts. The State of Sonora has an active mining industry with roads, utilities, and other infrastructures, allowing Tocvan to have a low-cost operational existence. The area has a well-educated and established mining personnel available as a viable human resource for the Company. Tocvan's management team comprises successful geologists, finance, and market experts. Brodie expects price volatilities in gold/silver to continue in the short run. Still, long-term prices should rise due to worldwide inflationary concerns and technological advancements in products using precious metals. Viewers can learn more about Tocvan Ventures Corp.'s gold and silver mining concessions in Mexico by downloading the on-screen QR code, available during the show, or visiting Tocvan Ventures Corp - https://tocvan.com/.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to the Street's Co-Host Jane King and Hunter Gaylor have a conversation about the significance of Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT ($QUBT) ("QCI"). Hunter who is an advisor to QCI, and podcast host of "Hunting Opportunities to Consider," believes that Quantum Computing, Inc.'s software and hardware solutions can democratize the computer industry, which can solve everyday problems faster and more efficiently. Robert Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman of Quantum Computing, Inc. , appears on set with Jane King, explaining further about the Company. As a leader in quantum computer software products, QCI's ecosystem offers end-users easy access to quantum solutions for mainstream uses. Robert explains that current and classical technologies are in every aspect of our lives. QCI has a full stack of quantum software/hardware solutions to bring quantum computations to a new evolution beyond classical technology. AI, new drugs, energy, and many other industries can easily deploy a QCI software solution, ready-to-run. Quantum's flagship product Qatalyst™ is a first of its kind for the marketplace, which does not involve substantial operational and human resource expenses to deploy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

New to the Street airs from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio TV host Jane King's interview with Chris Tabaro, President / Co-Founder, and Jalal Ibrahimi, Vice-President/ Co-Founder of Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS"). OSIS offers an ecosystem for end-users who like to tokenize their assets, goods, and services. The Company focuses on getting everyday people involved with Web 3.0, using simple applications to create NFTs, tokens, and "Smart Contracts." Jalal has a finance and accounting background and talks to viewers about his responsibilities to the Company's business operations. Chris talks about his vision; seeing a world that lacks trust in financial transactions, he saw an opportunity with blockchain technology to secure and verify assets and transactions. Together Chris and Jalal started the OSIS platform with a 5-year plan to be one of the largest tokenized ecosystems where industries, governments, businesses, and individuals can utilize "Smart Contracts" for all transactions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS") - https://osisplatform.com/.



New to The Street TV in collaboration with FINTECH. TV's Digital Asset Report hosted a "Special Episode." FINTECH's TV Host Vanessa Rae interviews Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT (Sekur®). From the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) studio, Alain informs viewers about Sekur Private Data Ltd.'s encrypted end-to-end privacy and data security products available to businesses and consumers. SekurSuite is an enterprise and SMB (Small-medium-Business) subscription product that offers a range of email and text messaging features, including password protections, document storage/security, domain name migrations, and employee onboarding. The Company's principal product SekurMail/SekurMessenger, available to businesses and consumers, offers encrypted communication transmissions through its proprietary HeliX technology platform. All SekurMail accounts can send unlimited-sized attachments without getting bounced for being too large. As a closed-loop system, end-users enjoy knowing that their communications are secure, and data is not being sold or shared. The "Chat-by-Invite" feature for text and emails allows anyone to communicate privately and securely, even if the receiving party is not a Sekur subscriber. The Company owns and controls its servers located in Switzerland. Business entities regulated and required to communicate securely according to federally mandated privacy laws can use Sekur's products and archive data. The Swiss FADP – Federal Act on Data Protection is one of the strictest privacy laws in the world, and Sekur subscribers remain protected under Swiss Laws. Switzerland has some of the most stringent privacy laws in the world, and selling data is a criminal offense. The US Cloud Act is not enforceable in Switzerland since Sekur subscribers' electronic transmissions are entirely within the Country of Switzerland. Alain informs viewers that in 2023 Sekur Private Data will launch its SekurVoice in 2023 for encrypted calls, SekurPro for encrypted video conferencing, and SekurVPN for encrypted internet network connections. Sekur expects user increases in 2023 from its B2B partnerships and foreign government contracts. For as low as $7.00 per month, anyone can enjoy an encrypted electronic communication platform hosted in Switzerland. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. does no data mining, has no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com & https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. SGTM ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. SGTM ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp TCVNF TOC TV ($TCVNF)

Tocvan Ventures Corp. ("Tocvan") is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets TCVNF, Canadian Securities Exchange TOC, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange TV. The Company is an early-stage natural resource company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and, if warranted, developing mineral properties. Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company created to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector. By identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities, the Company's management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 37 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent a tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value - https://tocvan.com/.

About Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT ($QUBT)

Quantum Computing ,Inc. (QCI) QUBT is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world industry applications, delivering the future of quantum computing today. The combination of QCI's flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst , with its industry-leading Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system, Dirac 1, provides a broadly accessible and affordable enterprise quantum solution capable of solving real business problems now. QCI's expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics has over a century of combined experience with complex technologies, from leading-edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/.

About Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS"):

Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS") created the OSIS utility token. The OSIS token is behind the education, tokenization, and exchange ecosystem that offers users the ability to launch their own NFTs & tokens. OSIS' mission is to help all transition from Web2 to Web3 by simplifying access to the blockchain & ushering in a tokenized economy. The OSIS ecosystem includes everything you need to start your Web3 journey and take advantage of the tokenization revolution - https://osisplatform.com/.

About FINTECH.TV:

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing the latest in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs, and ESG. The show offers studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange. The first of its kind platform featuring young, internationally diverse voices sharing their concerns and needs—framing their asks and expectations directly with experienced top-level executives across public markets. The network's growth investors and tech builders deploy billions of dollars advancing innovative and sustainable products in the finance and tech industries - https://www.fintech.tv/.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT:

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

"New to The Street" Business Development Office.

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e12d743-1c13-400a-a4dc-539ef7916730