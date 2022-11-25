Adenza’s AxiomSL Basel Liquidity Management Solution Takes Top Honors at Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence

Fully Transparent, Data-Native Platform Supports Seamless Compliance with Basel IV Capital and Liquidity Risk Management and Monitoring Requirements

SINGAPORE, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL to provide customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms, today announced that its Basel Liquidity Risk Management solution was named Best Solution: Institutional Resilience & Integrity – Capital/Liquidity Modeling & Stress Testing for the second straight year at the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2022. The annual awards program, now in its fifth year, celebrates the continuing excellence of financial services institutions, market infrastructures, technology firms, and service providers across the region who ensure the highest compliance standards are upheld despite an ever-changing and increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Recognized for the robustness and flexibility of its platform, Adenza’s AxiomSL Capital and Liquidity Risk Management Solution won praise for its fully transparent stress testing and risk modeling capabilities, which allow customers to not only conform to standardized reporting requirements, but also address proprietary modelling needs. The solution, which supports capital ratio calculations under Basel III/IV as well as liquidity risk management calculation including liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), net stable funding ratio (NSFR) and Liquidity Stress Testing – enables clients to automatically integrate granular data from any source, model risk, perform regulatory calculations, visualize the information on dynamic dashboards, and generate and submit reports.

“In today’s market of rising rates and volatility we see an acute need for capital and liquidity stress testing both on idiosyncratic and systematic scenarios,” said Ed Probst, Head of Strategy, Regulatory Solutions, Adenza. “Our successful implementations of regulatory capital and liquidity calculations and reporting coupled with a powerful stress testing and scenario engine enable clients to model the regulatory and non-regulatory views of liquidity in a uniquely consistent, scalable and transparent manner.”

Adenza’s AxiomSL Capital and Liquidity Risk Management solution is delivered via the ControllerView® data integrity and control platform. The solution automatically populates and validates the reports required for all aspects of RWA, Regulatory Capital, NSFR and LCR.

“We’re honored to receive this important recognition, which showcases the depth and breadth of expertise we bring to clients in Asia,” said R.G. Manalac, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Adenza. “The reporting requirements associated with Basel IV require a rigorous, highly-standardized capability that is also able to be flexible enough to incorporate idiosyncratic scenarios and client-specific data and data aggregation capabilities. We are truly unique in our ability to deliver on all of those criteria.”

The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2022 were presented on November 22, 2022. For more information about Adenza’s AxiomSL Capital and Liquidity Risk Management solution, please visit www.adenza.com.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

www.adenza.com

