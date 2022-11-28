Super Premium Domain Brand TheSmartBuilding.com Is Available For Acquisition
The Smart Building global market size is expected to reach $570.02B USD by the year 2030, with a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2030.
TheSmartBuilding.com will provide the buyer with THE definitive brand name in the Smart Building industry. It is a game-changer for revenue and market share growth.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Building industry is benefitting from the advancement of new products designed to greatly enhance and automate commercial building management. The growing demand for energy-efficient systems, the rise in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled Building Management Systems and increased industry standards and government regulations, are driving the installations of the smart building solutions, products and services.
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO Geocentric Media
Geocentric Media, Inc (“GCM”) is representing the Seller, and GCM CEO Fred Mercaldo states, “We specialize in significant industry descriptive brand names; names that will allow a major company to acquire and greatly upgrade their digital address in order to get noticed, increase their market share and increase their revenue and bottom line both immediately and for generations to come. TheSmartBuilding.com will provide the buyer with THE definitive brand name in the Smart Building industry. It is a game-changer for revenue and market share growth. This premium exact-match brand name will give the buyer a significant advantage over all competitors as the industry enters an explosive growth stage in the coming decade.”
Major companies such as Hitachi, IBM, Johnson Controls and Siemens are investing massive amounts into research and development to introduce new technologies in the smart building environment. It has been estimated that utilizing smart technologies can reduce overall building costs and operational expenses by over 30%.
According to Bosch, The Smart Buildings offer the following benefits:
• Greater energy efficiency.
• Improved carbon footprint.
• Greater interior and exterior security.
• Excellent air quality.
• Agreeable indoor climate.
• Pleasant lighting.
• Predictive planning of maintenance work.
• Fast reporting and resolution of problems.
• Convenient reservation of space.
• Optimal utilization of areas and rooms.
• Intuitive indoor navigation.
• Simplified IT and equipment management.
• Efficient cleaning processes.
• Optimized parking management.
Building automated systems, health and safety, energy efficiency, lighting and controls, security, HVAC, smart meters and monitoring, networks and wireless, software, services and support, building automation and design, energy management, regulations and consulting, and workplace and well-being are just some of the specific expert solutions companies in the Smart Building industry are providing.
TheSmartBuilding.com will most likely be acquired by one of the leading companies producing the latest and greatest innovations. While the Smart Home industry is also seeing explosive growth, the Smart Building industry deals specifically with non-residential buildings such as office complexes, airports, shopping malls, hospitals, schools and factories. They use intelligent automated systems to meet key requirements such as fire protection, security and energy conservation. All of these components are networked in order to optimize building operation while reducing costs and emissions.
While there is no doubt that all new commercial builds will become Smart Buildings, much growth is happening in converting existing structures into the digital age. Building automation, energy management systems, security technology, sensors and many other products are being installed into older buildings, and they are all starting to communicate and network together as the technology matures.
As in any business in the digital age, it is extremely important to not only have the state-of-the-art technology and products, but to also have the best digital web address for their industry. The super-premium digital brand TheSmartBuilding.com is the exact match descriptive name for this “soon to be” $600B global marketplace. Companies will continue to fight for increased market share, and having TheSmartBuilding.com, featuring their products and services, will give a company a significant advantage over any and all competitors in the industry. It is the #1 initiative a company can execute to gain market share and brand recognition, both immediately and for decades to come.
Other major companies that will play a significant role in the growth of the Smart Building industry are:
• Schneider Electric
• Cisco
• ABB Ltd
• Legrand
• Verdigris Technologies
• Pavegen
• VG Smartglass
• Sagegreenlife
• Igor Tech
• IBIS Power
• Site 1001
• Pavedrain
• Interllihot
• Augury
• ALICE
• Climatec
• Cohesion
• Aico HomeLINK
• DALI Alliance
• Sauter
• Allied Telesis
• Trend Control Systems
• Thermokon Sensortechnik GmbH
• Synergy Automatics
• R8 Technologies
• Panasonic Industry UK
• NuWave Sensor Technology
• J2 Innovations
• GO-IOT Ltd
• Delta Controls and many more.
Mercaldo further states, “Our staff will begin aggressive outreach to the major players in the Smart Building industry immediately. We do not expect the name to be available for long, as companies realize the importance of having the right digital brand name, especially in an emerging industry where the financial stakes are so high. TheSmartBuilding.com is available for immediate acquisition at $1.8M USD.”
All inquiries to Fred@GeocentricMedia.com. Broker Participation Welcomed.
About Geocentric Media, Inc.
GCM brokers high value domain brands in 2 specific industries: Major City and Regional Geo-Domains (such as NewYork.com, Manhattan.com, SanFrancisco.com, Malibu.com, Houston.com, Detroit.com, Seattle.com, TheHamptons.com, Denver.com, Glasgow.com, TheMiddleEast.com, TheUnitedStates.com and many more) and the Smart and Connected Technology Industries (such as TheSmartHome.com, ConnectedCar.com, ConnectedHome.com and many more.)
Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media
+1 602-859-3786
