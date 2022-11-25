Beat the January Blues Onboard Healing Body Energy’s First Floating Wellness Retreat With Royal Caribbean Cruises
QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing Body Energy is thrilled to announce its upcoming Wellness On The Water retreat. Sail into self-care. Retreat guests will enjoy all the facilities of a brand-new Royal Caribbean cruise ship as it sails between Miami and Nassau, alongside a personalized wellness program including yoga, meditation, Pranayama breathwork and energy-balancing.
The four-day wellness and yoga retreat sets sail from the 20th to the 23rd of January 2023 and includes a custom-designed wellness program for couples or individuals. Healing Body Energy has partnered with leading wellness-industry leaders, alternative practitioners, and therapists to offer a menu of treatments and workshops onboard, alongside access to the ship’s five-star spa facilities. The Wellness On The Water retreat aims to combat stress and anxiety, heal trauma, and promote relaxation and sleep. To book, visit https://www.wellnessonthewater.co.
Alysia Kaempf, the founder at Healing Body Energy, says, “The January Blues is a very real psychological phenomenon and one that many people struggle with. I’m so excited that we can offer this new retreat – our first floating wellness retreat – to help our clients tackle whatever the New Year throws their way.
“On board a brand new ship and with access to such phenomenal world-class facilities, this retreat is shaping up to be one of our most special.”
Options from the Healing Body Energy Yoga Cruises program include guided meditations, yoga, kundalini activation process, chakra balancing, wellness workshops, sound healing, and Pranayama breathwork. Retreat guests will also enjoy exclusive access to all-inclusive plant-based and sustainable seafood meals on board, as well as the ship’s world-class leisure and spa facilities.
About Healing Body Energy
Healing Body Energy is a leading holistic wellness retreat specialist offering life-changing private and group experiences set in some of the world's most extraordinary retreat centers. Wellness On The Water is Healing Body Energy’s newest yoga and wellness retreat in partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruises. For more details, visit https://healingbody.energy/
