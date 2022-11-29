ArtTour International Magazine celebrates its Artist of the Year 2022 Phillip Noyed for An Inspiring Year of Art!

Philip Noyed Philip Noyed's Artwork Artwork Artwork

It has been an amazing journey having Philip as our artist of the year 2022, what an incredible artist, innovator, creative mind but above everything a kind, generous and inspiring human being.” — Viviana Puello - CEO, ArTour International Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the year ends, ArtTour International Magazine celebrates renowned artist Phillip Noyed who was the Artist of the Year in 2022.

Phillip Noyed delighted the audience this year with his exploits as an innovative multimedia artist; thus, his nomination was well-deserved and a testament to his remarkable work. In addition, his work featured in different issues of ArtTour International Magazine was the chosen art for the cover of ATIM's Top 60 Masters 2022.

The Minneapolis-based Artist is known for his works based on luminous geometric illumination photographs, LED installations, videos, 3D and VR creations, and mixed-media installations. He uses light, color, and sound to create immersive, transformational art experiences. His art pieces feature creative technology, which he has used to revolutionize how people view art today. Phillip Noyed's art represents the quintessential contemporary art movement using innovative technologies that change how art is experienced today.

The ATIM Masters Awards took place in New York, and the chief organizer, Viviana Puello, presented the award in person to Noyed. Over the years, ArtTour International has been the go-to multimedia platform for promoting artists globally. It has a global reach of over two million readers across 198 countries. Its print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, a podcast, and a PR agency have all been geared toward getting artists in the spotlight and showcasing their works.

Viviana Puello's goal is to create a platform for art lovers and visual artists where they can appreciate their favorite art forms and styles. Her passion for the arts motivated her to build ArtTour International, a powerful amplifier for many artists and their talents. "ArtTour International is the only platform offering a full multimedia experience to art lovers," Viviana noted. "We ensure access to all the important tools that can help them showcase their talents and works. In addition, we have a television network in the works, which promises to provide more exposure for artists worldwide."

Phillip Noyed has limitless potential to become even more recognized beyond his current level. His upcoming VR art experience is expected to have phenomenal effects and establish him as one of the greatest artists in the world.

ArtTour International Magazine Masters Awards were created to recognize hard work and talent. The event brings artists together and sheds light on their art to inspire other talented people whose works have yet to catch the world's attention. In addition, the platform gives off renewed hopes that artists stand a chance to succeed if they keep honing their skills and developing themselves. "The art world is vast, and it takes one right platform to launch an artist into fame. We hope the artists we feature can achieve all they desire and deserve, and until then, we want them to remain inspired," Viviana said.



For more information visit: www.arttourinternational.com