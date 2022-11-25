APNI announces 2nd edition of the African Conference on Precision Agriculture, to be held 7th to 9th December in Nairobi

AfCPA 2022 Banner

BENGUERIR, MOROCCO, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Plant Nutrition Institute (APNI) in partnership with the International Society of Precision Agriculture (ISPA), the African Association for Precision Agriculture (AAPA), and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) is announcing the 2nd edition of the African Conference on Precision Agriculture (AfCPA).

The Conference’s main mission is to “connect the science and practice needed to put precision agriculture in action for Africa”. Through this mission, AfCPA seeks to provide a pan-African platform focused on highlighting new advances in the fields of experimental and applied precision agriculture.

AfCPA is aimed at strengthening and supporting the precision agriculture community within the African continent and wishes to engage key stakeholders including scientists, policy-makers, extension staff, crop consultants and advisors, agronomists, and service providers towards the common goal of building the capacity and resilience of African cropping systems.

This year, the Conference's main site will be the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi Kenya. In addition, AfCPA organizers have arranged in partnership with its Diamond and Platinum sponsors (OCP Africa, 4R Solution, Global Phosphorus Institute) for multiple satellite locations offering local opportunities to view the Livestream from the main conference while participating in a regional precision agriculture program organized by the host. Currently, satellite sites are set for Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. More locations will be added in the upcoming days. For updates the event’s website: www.paafrica.org/Venue/Satellite_Sites

The Conference’s rich program includes an array of experts from all over the world as Keynote and Plenary speakers. Learn more about the speakers' biographies and the event’s program by visiting the website: www.paafrica.org/Program/Speakers

The 1st African Conference on Precision Agriculture, held in December 2020 featured 140 presenters speaking to 750+ registrants representing 50+ countries globally.

Registrations for main and satellite sites are still open at www.paafrica.org/Registration/Registration_Information

For more information, download AfCPA’s press kit: https://apni.filecamp.com/s/4IWSkOhIafPxHTH0/fo